Golden State Valkyries vs Dallas Wings game player stats and box score for June 17 | 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup

The Golden State Valkyries crossed swords with the Dallas Wings in a WNBA Commissioner's Cup matchup on Tuesday. Kate Martin's Valkyries entered the contest with a 5-5 record, while Paige Bueckers’ Wings held the league's worst record at 1-11.

Golden State's starting lineup featured Kayla Thornton, Stephanie Talbot, Monique Billings, Carla Leite and Veronica Burton. Meanwhile, Dallas rolled out a lineup of Paige Bueckers, Myisha Hines-Allen, Aziaha James, Arike Ogunbowale and NaLyssa Smith.

The Wings came out strong in the opening quarter, executing well on both ends of the floor. Bueckers led the offensive charge with eight quick points, while the rest of the starting five chipped in with solid contributions. Defensively, Dallas was locked in, holding the Valkyries to just 16 points and taking a 23-16 lead into the second period.

Golden State responded in the second quarter, with Monique Billings and Kayla Thornton combining for 23 points in the first half. Their efforts helped the Valkyries cut the Wings’ seven-point lead to just three by halftime (39-36).

In the third quarter, the Valkyries tightened up defensively and found their rhythm on offense, trimming the deficit to a single point (58-57).

However, the Wings cleaned up their act in the final quarter and snapped their seven-game losing streak. Behind a combined 39 points from Paige Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas outscored Golden State by eight in the fourth quarter to secure an 80-71 victory.

Golden State Valkyries vs Dallas Wings player stats and box score (June 17)

Golden State Valkyries

Player MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3 PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB TOV STL BLK PF Plus/Minus Kayla Thornton 35:28 17 5 0 5 11 45.5 2 6 33.3 5 6 83.3 0 5 4 1 1 3 -3 Stephanie Talbot 21:27 0 2 4 0 3 0 0 2 0 0 0 - 0 2 1 1 0 2 6 Monique Billings 34:18 18 7 0 7 13 53.8 2 3 66.7 2 6 33.3 1 6 0 1 2 1 -7 Carla Leite 27:22 8 2 4 2 6 33.3 0 1 0 4 4 100 0 2 3 1 1 4 2 Veronica Burton 27:02 4 3 5 1 8 12.5 1 4 25 1 2 50 0 3 2 1 1 5 0 Laeticia Amihere 24:15 14 6 2 6 7 85.7 0 0 - 2 3 66.7 3 3 2 0 1 4 -17 Tiffany Hayes 22:24 10 3 1 3 10 30 2 4 50 2 2 100 1 2 2 0 0 0 -19 Kate Martin 7:44 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 2 0 0 0 -7 Chloe Bibby 0:00 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kaitlyn Chen 0:00 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Aerial Powers 0:00 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Dallas Wings

Player MIN FGM FGA FG% 3:00 PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB REB AST TOV STL BLK PF PTS Plus/Minus Aziaha James 17:24 1 6 16.7 1 4 25 0 0 - 0 3 3 2 0 0 0 1 3 -12 Myisha Hines-Allen 28:13 4 6 66.7 0 1 0 1 3 33.3 2 4 6 2 2 0 2 1 9 -1 NaLyssa Smith 16:55 3 6 50 0 0 - 0 0 - 2 8 10 1 1 0 0 3 6 -9 Arike Ogunbowale 35:53 7 19 36.8 3 8 37.5 2 2 100 1 4 5 6 1 3 1 3 19 6 Paige Bueckers 38:30 9 18 50 0 5 0 2 2 100 0 4 4 2 3 4 2 3 20 11 DiJonai Carrington 21:33 1 9 11.1 1 5 20 5 6 83.3 3 1 4 4 3 2 0 2 8 16 Li Yueru 13:25 1 3 33.3 0 1 0 0 0 - 1 1 2 2 0 0 0 2 2 9 JJ Quinerly 4:27 1 1 100 1 1 100 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 3 4 Kaila Charles 23:40 2 6 33.3 1 2 50 5 6 83.3 4 1 5 4 0 3 1 4 10 21 Haley Jones 0:00 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

