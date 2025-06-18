  • home icon
  Golden State Valkyries vs Dallas Wings game player stats and box score for June 17 | 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup

Golden State Valkyries vs Dallas Wings game player stats and box score for June 17 | 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jun 18, 2025 06:04 GMT
Golden State Valkyries vs Dallas Wings game player stats and box score for June 17 | 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup.
Golden State Valkyries vs Dallas Wings game player stats and box score for June 17 | 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup. (Image Credit: Getty)

The Golden State Valkyries crossed swords with the Dallas Wings in a WNBA Commissioner's Cup matchup on Tuesday. Kate Martin's Valkyries entered the contest with a 5-5 record, while Paige Bueckers’ Wings held the league's worst record at 1-11.

Golden State's starting lineup featured Kayla Thornton, Stephanie Talbot, Monique Billings, Carla Leite and Veronica Burton. Meanwhile, Dallas rolled out a lineup of Paige Bueckers, Myisha Hines-Allen, Aziaha James, Arike Ogunbowale and NaLyssa Smith.

The Wings came out strong in the opening quarter, executing well on both ends of the floor. Bueckers led the offensive charge with eight quick points, while the rest of the starting five chipped in with solid contributions. Defensively, Dallas was locked in, holding the Valkyries to just 16 points and taking a 23-16 lead into the second period.

Golden State responded in the second quarter, with Monique Billings and Kayla Thornton combining for 23 points in the first half. Their efforts helped the Valkyries cut the Wings’ seven-point lead to just three by halftime (39-36).

In the third quarter, the Valkyries tightened up defensively and found their rhythm on offense, trimming the deficit to a single point (58-57).

However, the Wings cleaned up their act in the final quarter and snapped their seven-game losing streak. Behind a combined 39 points from Paige Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas outscored Golden State by eight in the fourth quarter to secure an 80-71 victory.

Golden State Valkyries vs Dallas Wings player stats and box score (June 17)

Golden State Valkyries

PlayerMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3 PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBTOVSTLBLKPFPlus/Minus
Kayla Thornton 35:28175051145.52633.35683.3054113-3
Stephanie Talbot 21:2702403002000-0211026
Monique Billings34:18187071353.82366.72633.3160121-7
Carla Leite 27:228242633.3010441000231142
Veronica Burton 27:024351812.5142512500321150
Laeticia Amihere24:1514626785.700-2366.7332014-17
Tiffany Hayes22:24103131030245022100122000-19
Kate Martin7:4400101000-00-002000-7
Chloe Bibby0:0000000-00-00-0000000
Kaitlyn Chen0:0000000-00-00-0000000
Aerial Powers0:0000000-00-00-0000000

Dallas Wings

PlayerMINFGMFGAFG%3:00 PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBREBASTTOVSTLBLKPFPTSPlus/Minus
Aziaha James 17:241616.7142500-033200013-12
Myisha Hines-Allen28:134666.70101333.3246220219-1
NaLyssa Smith16:55365000-00-2810110036-9
Arike Ogunbowale 35:5371936.83837.52210014561313196
Paige Bueckers 38:309185005022100044234232011
DiJonai Carrington21:331911.115205683.331443202816
Li Yueru13:251333.301000-1122000229
JJ Quinerly4:27111001110000-0000100134
Kaila Charles23:402633.312505683.3415403141021
Haley Jones0:0000-00-00-0000000000
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

