Golden State Valkyries vs Dallas Wings game player stats and box score for June 17 | 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup
The Golden State Valkyries crossed swords with the Dallas Wings in a WNBA Commissioner's Cup matchup on Tuesday. Kate Martin's Valkyries entered the contest with a 5-5 record, while Paige Bueckers’ Wings held the league's worst record at 1-11.
Golden State's starting lineup featured Kayla Thornton, Stephanie Talbot, Monique Billings, Carla Leite and Veronica Burton. Meanwhile, Dallas rolled out a lineup of Paige Bueckers, Myisha Hines-Allen, Aziaha James, Arike Ogunbowale and NaLyssa Smith.
The Wings came out strong in the opening quarter, executing well on both ends of the floor. Bueckers led the offensive charge with eight quick points, while the rest of the starting five chipped in with solid contributions. Defensively, Dallas was locked in, holding the Valkyries to just 16 points and taking a 23-16 lead into the second period.
Golden State responded in the second quarter, with Monique Billings and Kayla Thornton combining for 23 points in the first half. Their efforts helped the Valkyries cut the Wings’ seven-point lead to just three by halftime (39-36).
In the third quarter, the Valkyries tightened up defensively and found their rhythm on offense, trimming the deficit to a single point (58-57).
However, the Wings cleaned up their act in the final quarter and snapped their seven-game losing streak. Behind a combined 39 points from Paige Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas outscored Golden State by eight in the fourth quarter to secure an 80-71 victory.
Golden State Valkyries vs Dallas Wings player stats and box score (June 17)
Golden State Valkyries
Player
MIN
PTS
REB
AST
FGM
FGA
FG%
3 PM
3PA
3P%
FTM
FTA
FT%
OREB
DREB
TOV
STL
BLK
PF
Plus/Minus
Kayla Thornton
35:28
17
5
0
5
11
45.5
2
6
33.3
5
6
83.3
0
5
4
1
1
3
-3
Stephanie Talbot
21:27
0
2
4
0
3
0
0
2
0
0
0
-
0
2
1
1
0
2
6
Monique Billings
34:18
18
7
0
7
13
53.8
2
3
66.7
2
6
33.3
1
6
0
1
2
1
-7
Carla Leite
27:22
8
2
4
2
6
33.3
0
1
0
4
4
100
0
2
3
1
1
4
2
Veronica Burton
27:02
4
3
5
1
8
12.5
1
4
25
1
2
50
0
3
2
1
1
5
0
Laeticia Amihere
24:15
14
6
2
6
7
85.7
0
0
-
2
3
66.7
3
3
2
0
1
4
-17
Tiffany Hayes
22:24
10
3
1
3
10
30
2
4
50
2
2
100
1
2
2
0
0
0
-19
Kate Martin
7:44
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
2
0
0
0
-7
Chloe Bibby
0:00
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Kaitlyn Chen
0:00
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Aerial Powers
0:00
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dallas Wings
Player
MIN
FGM
FGA
FG%
3:00 PM
3PA
3P%
FTM
FTA
FT%
OREB
DREB
REB
AST
TOV
STL
BLK
PF
PTS
Plus/Minus
Aziaha James
17:24
1
6
16.7
1
4
25
0
0
-
0
3
3
2
0
0
0
1
3
-12
Myisha Hines-Allen
28:13
4
6
66.7
0
1
0
1
3
33.3
2
4
6
2
2
0
2
1
9
-1
NaLyssa Smith
16:55
3
6
50
0
0
-
0
0
-
2
8
10
1
1
0
0
3
6
-9
Arike Ogunbowale
35:53
7
19
36.8
3
8
37.5
2
2
100
1
4
5
6
1
3
1
3
19
6
Paige Bueckers
38:30
9
18
50
0
5
0
2
2
100
0
4
4
2
3
4
2
3
20
11
DiJonai Carrington
21:33
1
9
11.1
1
5
20
5
6
83.3
3
1
4
4
3
2
0
2
8
16
Li Yueru
13:25
1
3
33.3
0
1
0
0
0
-
1
1
2
2
0
0
0
2
2
9
JJ Quinerly
4:27
1
1
100
1
1
100
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
3
4
Kaila Charles
23:40
2
6
33.3
1
2
50
5
6
83.3
4
1
5
4
0
3
1
4
10
21
Haley Jones
0:00
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
