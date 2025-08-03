Golden State Valkyries vs Las Vegas Aces Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug 3 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Golden State Valkyries vs Las Vegas Aces matchup is one of five WNBA games scheduled on Sunday. The Valkyries (14-13) and the Aces (14-14) are neck-and-neck in the Western Conference standings, and both teams are fighting to catch up with the Seattle Storm (16-13), who currently hold the no. 3 spot in the West.

Heading into this game, the Valkyries are riding the momentum of a three-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Aces are coming off a 53-point blowout loss dealt by the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday.

Golden State Valkyries vs Las Vegas Aces player stats and box score

Valkyries

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Veronica Burton 5 0 2 3 0 0 1 16:06 2-6 1-4 0-0 -15 Janelle Salaun 6 3 0 1 0 1 1 16:09 2-6 1-3 1-2 -24 Iliana Rupert 4 4 0 0 0 0 0 9:22 1-6 0-3 2-2 -16 Temi Fagbenle 0 4 1 1 0 2 2 13:36 0-1 0-1 0-0 -8 Carla Leite 4 0 1 0 0 0 1 15:34 2-7 0-0 0-0 -14 Kaitlyn Chen 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2:42 0-1 0-1 0-0 -7 Kate Martin 0 1 0 1 0 0 2 12:11 0-3 0-3 0-0 -16 Kaila Charles 0 2 0 1 0 2 1 6:27 0-0 0-0 0-0 -19 Laeticia Amihere 6 4 0 0 0 1 1 7:53 2-4 0-2 2-2 -6

Aces

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- A'ja Wilson 10 6 1 2 1 1 1 16:03 4-9 1-3 1-1 +22 Jackie Young 5 2 5 2 0 2 2 14:56 1-3 0-0 3-3 +19 NaLyssa Smith 4 1 0 0 0 2 2 10:27 1-1 1-1 1-2 +2 Chelsea Gray 8 3 2 1 0 5 1 16:55 3-5 0-2 2-2 +18 Kierstan Bell 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 6:56 1-3 0-1 0-0 +6 Jewell Loyd 13 2 0 1 0 0 2 13:56 3-5 3-4 4-4 +28 Dana Evans 5 1 1 0 0 0 0 7:47 2-3 1-1 0-1 +13 Aaliyah Nye 3 4 1 0 1 1 0 9:03 1-1 1-1 0-0 +14 Megan Gustafson 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 3:57 0-1 0-0 0-0 +3

