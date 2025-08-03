Golden State Valkyries vs Las Vegas Aces Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug 3 | 2025 WNBA Season

  • home icon
By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Aug 03, 2025 23:16 GMT
The Golden State Valkyries vs Las Vegas Aces matchup is one of five WNBA games scheduled on Sunday. The Valkyries (14-13) and the Aces (14-14) are neck-and-neck in the Western Conference standings, and both teams are fighting to catch up with the Seattle Storm (16-13), who currently hold the no. 3 spot in the West.

Heading into this game, the Valkyries are riding the momentum of a three-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Aces are coming off a 53-point blowout loss dealt by the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday.

Golden State Valkyries vs Las Vegas Aces player stats and box score

Valkyries

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Veronica Burton502300116:062-61-40-0-15
Janelle Salaun630101116:092-61-31-2-24
Iliana Rupert44000009:221-60-32-2-16
Temi Fagbenle041102213:360-10-10-0-8
Carla Leite401000115:342-70-00-0-14
Kaitlyn Chen00100002:420-10-10-0-7
Kate Martin0 10100212:110-30-30-0-16
Kaila Charles0 2 010216:270-00-00-0-19
Laeticia Amihere64000117:532-40-22-2-6
Aces

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
A'ja Wilson1061211116:034-91-31-1+22
Jackie Young525202214:561-30-03-3+19
NaLyssa Smith410002210:271-11-11-2+2
Chelsea Gray832105116:553-50-22-2+18
Kierstan Bell21000006:561-30-10-0+6
Jewell Loyd1320100213:563-53-44-4+28
Dana Evans51100007:472-31-10-1+13
Aaliyah Nye3 4 101109:031-11-10-0+14
Megan Gustafson0 1 000003:570-10-00-0+3
Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

