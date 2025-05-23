Golden State Valkyries vs Los Angeles Sparks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for May 23 | WNBA 2025 season

The Golden State Valkyries and the LA Sparks face each other on Friday at crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. This is their second matchup of the season, and the Valkyries will look to even up the season series at one game apiece.

This is the inaugural season for the Golden State Valkyries, who were introduced as the WNBA's 13th team this winter. Head coach Natalie Nakase is leading her new team through their first year, trying to stay competitive amongst the WNBA's elite.

On the other side, the Sparks are coming off one of the more disappointing seasons in team history. Los Angeles went 8-32 in 2024 and had the worst record in the league.

Both teams had wildly different offseasons. The Valkyries participated in the expansion draft, where they built their team by taking unprotected pieces from squads around the league. Los Angeles, however, made a big move, bringing in All-Star guard Kelsey Plum in exchange for the second overall pick in this year's draft, which the Seattle Storm ended up using on Dominique Malonga.

Golden State Valkyries vs Los Angeles Sparks: Injury Reports

Valkyries injury report for May 23

The Golden State Valkyries will be without Tiffany Hayes and Cecilia Zandalasini for Friday's game against the Sparks. Monique Billings, however, is questionable and is considered day-to-day by the team.

Player Status Injury Monique Billings Questionable(day-to-day) Ankle Tiffany Hayes Out Nose Cecilia Zandalasini Out Foot

Sparks injury report for May 23

The Los Angeles Sparks will be without Cameron Brink, Rickea Jackson and Rae Burrell for their second matchup against the Valkyries.

Player Status Injury Cameron Brink Out Knee Rickea Jackson Out Concussion Rae Burrell Out Leg

Golden State Valkyries vs Los Angeles Sparks: Starting lineups and Depth Charts

Valkyries starting lineup and depth chart for May 23

The Valkyries are expected to use a starting lineup of Carla Leite(PG), Veronica Burton(SG), Kayla Thornton(SF), Janella Salaun(PF) and Temi Fagbenle(C).

Point Guard Carla Leite Kate Martin Shooting Guard Veronica Burton Julie Vanloo Small Forward Kayla Thornton Monique Billings Power Forward Janelle Salaun Stephanie Talbot Center Temi Fagbenle Kyara Linskens

Sparks starting lineup and depth chart for May 23

The Sparks' starting lineup will likely be similar to the one they used on Wednesday against the Phoenix Mercury, featuring Odyssey Sims (PG), Kelsey Plum (SG), Sarah Ashlee Barker(SF), Dearica Hamby(PF) and Azura Stevens(C).

Point Guard Odyssey Sims Julie Allemand Shooting Guard Kelsey Plum Emma Cannon Small Forward Sarah Ashlee Barker Sania Feagin Power Forward Dearica Hamby Liatu King Center Azura Stevens Mercedes Russell

How to watch Golden State Valkyries vs Los Angeles Sparks?

The matchup between the Valkyries and Sparks is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The game will be broadcast on ION, but can also be streamed on WNBA League Pass.

