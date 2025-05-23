Golden State Valkyries vs Los Angeles Sparks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for May 23 | WNBA 2025 season

The Golden State Valkyries and the LA Sparks face each other on Friday at crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. This is their second matchup of the season, and the Valkyries will look to even up the season series at one game apiece.
This is the inaugural season for the Golden State Valkyries, who were introduced as the WNBA's 13th team this winter. Head coach Natalie Nakase is leading her new team through their first year, trying to stay competitive amongst the WNBA's elite.
On the other side, the Sparks are coming off one of the more disappointing seasons in team history. Los Angeles went 8-32 in 2024 and had the worst record in the league.
Both teams had wildly different offseasons. The Valkyries participated in the expansion draft, where they built their team by taking unprotected pieces from squads around the league. Los Angeles, however, made a big move, bringing in All-Star guard Kelsey Plum in exchange for the second overall pick in this year's draft, which the Seattle Storm ended up using on Dominique Malonga.
Golden State Valkyries vs Los Angeles Sparks: Injury Reports
Valkyries injury report for May 23
The Golden State Valkyries will be without Tiffany Hayes and Cecilia Zandalasini for Friday's game against the Sparks. Monique Billings, however, is questionable and is considered day-to-day by the team.
Sparks injury report for May 23
The Los Angeles Sparks will be without Cameron Brink, Rickea Jackson and Rae Burrell for their second matchup against the Valkyries.
Golden State Valkyries vs Los Angeles Sparks: Starting lineups and Depth Charts
Valkyries starting lineup and depth chart for May 23
The Valkyries are expected to use a starting lineup of Carla Leite(PG), Veronica Burton(SG), Kayla Thornton(SF), Janella Salaun(PF) and Temi Fagbenle(C).
Sparks starting lineup and depth chart for May 23
The Sparks' starting lineup will likely be similar to the one they used on Wednesday against the Phoenix Mercury, featuring Odyssey Sims (PG), Kelsey Plum (SG), Sarah Ashlee Barker(SF), Dearica Hamby(PF) and Azura Stevens(C).
How to watch Golden State Valkyries vs Los Angeles Sparks?
The matchup between the Valkyries and Sparks is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The game will be broadcast on ION, but can also be streamed on WNBA League Pass.