Golden State Valkyries vs Minnesota Lynx Head-to-Head, Last 4 Games and More | 2025 WNBA Playoffs, First-Round

The Golden State Valkyries and the Minnesota Lynx finished the regular season holding the eighth and first place, respectively, and will face each other in the first round of the 2025 WNBA playoffs.

The Lynx wrapped up the season with the best record in the league, finishing 34-10. With convincing wins over the New York Liberty, Las Vegas Aces, Atlanta Dream and Phoenix Mercury, the Lynx have emerged as title favorites this season.

Napheesa Collier has been key in Minnesota’s stellar run, posting numbers worthy of an MVP campaign. She played 32 games, averaging 23.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.6 steals.

The Golden State Valkyries, meanwhile, finished 23-20 this season, breaking the record for most wins by an expansion team. The Valkyries’ season was defined by team contributions rather than one standout player.

Still, Kayla Thornton’s production stood out. She averaged 14.0 points and 7.0 rebounds. Veronica Burton was also key, recording 12.0 points and 5.0 assists. Despite the gulf in quality between the teams, the Valkyries should prove a formidable opponent for Minnesota.

Golden State Valkyries vs Minnesota Lynx head-to-head

Considering this was the Valkyries’ debut season in the WNBA, the team has only played four games against the Minnesota Lynx. The Lynx have dominated the matchup, winning all their games against Golden State with an average margin of 11 points.

The only time the Valkyries got close to grabbing a win against Minnesota was during Saturday’s matchup, which ended in a 78-72 win for the Lynx.

Golden State Valkyries vs Minnesota Lynx Season Stats

The Minnesota Lynx’s stats explain why they posted the best record during the regular season. The team was first in points and FG%, scoring 86.1 points per game, shooting 47.2%.

Minnesota also led the league in assists with 23.3 per game. The team could’ve been better on the glass as they finish the season ranked sixth for rebounds with 34.2 per game.

Meanwhile, the Valkyries found themselves in the bottom half of scoring, averaging 77.7 points per game this season. But Golden State showed impressive effort on the glass, grabbing the fourth-most rebounds as a team with 35.3 per game.

Meanwhile, the team’s stellar teamwork didn’t necessarily translate to many assists, as the Valkyries were ranked second-last for assists with 18.5 per game.

Golden State Valkyries vs Minnesota Lynx Last 4 Games

The Minnesota Lynx hold a 4-0 advantage over the Valkyries, winning all of their matchups against the league’s newest team this season.

Golden State Valkyries vs Minnesota Lynx 2025 playoffs schedule

Game and Location Date and Time TV Game 1, Target Center Sept. 14, 1 p.m. EST ESPN Game 2, SAP Center Sept. 17, 10 p.m. EST ESPN Game 3*, Target Center Sept. 19, TBD ESPN2

* - if necessary

