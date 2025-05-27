  • home icon
  • Golden State Valkyries vs New York Liberty game player stats and box score for May 27 | 2025 WNBA season

Golden State Valkyries vs New York Liberty game player stats and box score for May 27 | 2025 WNBA season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified May 27, 2025 23:55 GMT
The New York Liberty battled the Golden State Valkyries on Tuesday (Image sources: Getty)
The New York Liberty battled the Golden State Valkyries on Tuesday (Image sources: Getty)

The New York Liberty battled the Golden State Valkyries on Tuesday at Barclays Center in New York.

New York is undefeated in three games and is looking for their fourth straight win to start this season. On the other hand, Golden State (2-1) is on a two-game winning streak after losing its season opener.

Golden State Valkyries vs. New York Liberty player stats and box score

New York Liberty

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Leonie Fiebich53110102-21-10-014
Breanna Stewart141301005-91-23-614
Jonquel Jones35320011-31-20-014
Sabrina Ionescu32411201-41-30-014
Natasha Cloud02121100-40-30-017
Kennedy Burke54010002-40-11-16
Marine Johannès122011004-84-80-06
Rebekah Gardner42010002-40-00-06
Isabelle Harrison20200001-10-00-04
Marquesha DavisDNP----------
Nyara SaballyDNP----------
Jaylyn SherrodDNP----------
Golden State Valkyries

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Kayla Thornton53012001-60-33-4-11
Stephanie Talbot24000101-20-00-0-12
Temi Fágbénlé42220212-20-00-1-14
Janelle Salaün65010002-92-40-0-17
Veronica Burton82310102-61-43-3-17
Carla Leite21021000-50-22-2-11
Kyara Linskens00000110-00-00-0-5
Julie Vanloo02100100-20-20-0-4
Kate Martin22000001-30-20-0-4
Monique BillingsDNP----------
Tiffany HayesDNP----------
Cecilia ZandalasiniDNP----------
Golden State Valkyries vs. New York Liberty game summary

The New York Liberty raced to a 27-10 lead over the Golden State Valkyries at the end of the first quarter. Breanna Stewart scored 11 points on 4-for-6 in the opening period.

The Liberty led 48-29 at the break. Stewart had a game-high 14 points in the first half. Marine Johannes added 12 points on 4-for-8 from the 3-point line off the New York bench.

No Valkyries player scored in double figures in the first half. Veronica Burton led the team with eight points on 2-for-6.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

