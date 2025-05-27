Golden State Valkyries vs New York Liberty game player stats and box score for May 27 | 2025 WNBA season

The New York Liberty battled the Golden State Valkyries on Tuesday at Barclays Center in New York.

New York is undefeated in three games and is looking for their fourth straight win to start this season. On the other hand, Golden State (2-1) is on a two-game winning streak after losing its season opener.

Golden State Valkyries vs. New York Liberty player stats and box score

New York Liberty

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Leonie Fiebich 5 3 1 1 0 1 0 2-2 1-1 0-0 14 Breanna Stewart 14 1 3 0 1 0 0 5-9 1-2 3-6 14 Jonquel Jones 3 5 3 2 0 0 1 1-3 1-2 0-0 14 Sabrina Ionescu 3 2 4 1 1 2 0 1-4 1-3 0-0 14 Natasha Cloud 0 2 1 2 1 1 0 0-4 0-3 0-0 17 Kennedy Burke 5 4 0 1 0 0 0 2-4 0-1 1-1 6 Marine Johannès 12 2 0 1 1 0 0 4-8 4-8 0-0 6 Rebekah Gardner 4 2 0 1 0 0 0 2-4 0-0 0-0 6 Isabelle Harrison 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 4 Marquesha Davis DNP - - - - - - - - - - Nyara Sabally DNP - - - - - - - - - - Jaylyn Sherrod DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Golden State Valkyries

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Kayla Thornton 5 3 0 1 2 0 0 1-6 0-3 3-4 -11 Stephanie Talbot 2 4 0 0 0 1 0 1-2 0-0 0-0 -12 Temi Fágbénlé 4 2 2 2 0 2 1 2-2 0-0 0-1 -14 Janelle Salaün 6 5 0 1 0 0 0 2-9 2-4 0-0 -17 Veronica Burton 8 2 3 1 0 1 0 2-6 1-4 3-3 -17 Carla Leite 2 1 0 2 1 0 0 0-5 0-2 2-2 -11 Kyara Linskens 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 -5 Julie Vanloo 0 2 1 0 0 1 0 0-2 0-2 0-0 -4 Kate Martin 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 1-3 0-2 0-0 -4 Monique Billings DNP - - - - - - - - - - Tiffany Hayes DNP - - - - - - - - - - Cecilia Zandalasini DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Golden State Valkyries vs. New York Liberty game summary

The New York Liberty raced to a 27-10 lead over the Golden State Valkyries at the end of the first quarter. Breanna Stewart scored 11 points on 4-for-6 in the opening period.

The Liberty led 48-29 at the break. Stewart had a game-high 14 points in the first half. Marine Johannes added 12 points on 4-for-8 from the 3-point line off the New York bench.

No Valkyries player scored in double figures in the first half. Veronica Burton led the team with eight points on 2-for-6.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

