Golden State Valkyries vs New York Liberty Game Player Stats and Box Score for May 29 | 2025 WNBA season 

The Golden State Valkyries vs New York Liberty matchup is one of two WNBA games scheduled on Thursday. The Valkyries (2-2) are currently tied for fourth in the Western Conference, while the Liberty (4-0) are on top of the Eastern Conference.

This past Tuesday, Golden State and New York squared off against each other for the first time this season. That night, it was the Liberty who came away with the blowout win, 95-67. Breanna Stewart led the way for the defending champions with her 24-point output while Kayla Thornton and Veronica Burton scored 13 apiece for the expansion team.

Golden State Valkyries vs New York Liberty Player Stats and Box Score

Valkyries

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Janelle Salaun 10 10 2 1 0 2 1 20:09 4-14 1-4 1-2 -3 Veronica Burton 2 2 3 0 1 0 2 18:11 1-4 0-3 0-0 -6 Kayla Thornton 4 3 1 1 0 1 0 17:05 2-5 0-2 0-0 +2 Stephanie Talbot 4 3 1 0 0 1 2 14:59 1-3 1-2 1-2 -9 Temi Fagbenle 7 4 0 0 0 3 4 14:10 3-5 1-2 0-0 -7 Monique Billings 0 3 1 0 0 0 0 9:50 0-2 0-0 0-0 +5 Carla Leite 2 0 3 0 0 1 0 8:16 1-3 0-2 0-0 +1 Julie Vanloo 3 1 2 0 0 2 2 10:00 1-1 1-1 0-0 +2 Cecilia Zandalasini 8 0 0 0 0 0 1 7:20 3-5 2-4 0-0 +5

Liberty

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Kennedy Burke 11 7 1 0 1 1 2 18:59 3-5 3-4 2-2 +5 Leonie Fiebich 0 4 0 2 0 2 2 16:19 0-1 0-1 0-0 +4 Breanna Stewart 9 1 2 1 1 3 1 18:55 1-5 0-1 7-9 +7 Sabrina Ionescu 19 4 2 1 0 1 1 21:53 6-14 5-11 2-2 +4 Natasha Cloud 3 3 3 1 1 1 2 18:55 1-5 1-5 0-0 +7 Marine Johannes 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 10:29 0-1 0-1 0-0 -6 Rebekah Gardner 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 6:54 0-1 0-0 0-0 -7 Isabelle Harrison 0 1 0 0 0 2 2 3:29 0-1 0-0 0-0 -4 Marquesha Davis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2:07 0-0 0-0 0-0 0

