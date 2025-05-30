  • home icon
  Golden State Valkyries vs New York Liberty Game Player Stats and Box Score for May 29 | 2025 WNBA season 

Golden State Valkyries vs New York Liberty Game Player Stats and Box Score for May 29 | 2025 WNBA season 

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified May 30, 2025 00:37 GMT
Golden State Valkyries v New York Liberty - Source: Getty
Golden State Valkyries v New York Liberty - Source: Getty

The Golden State Valkyries vs New York Liberty matchup is one of two WNBA games scheduled on Thursday. The Valkyries (2-2) are currently tied for fourth in the Western Conference, while the Liberty (4-0) are on top of the Eastern Conference.

This past Tuesday, Golden State and New York squared off against each other for the first time this season. That night, it was the Liberty who came away with the blowout win, 95-67. Breanna Stewart led the way for the defending champions with her 24-point output while Kayla Thornton and Veronica Burton scored 13 apiece for the expansion team.

Golden State Valkyries vs New York Liberty Player Stats and Box Score

Valkyries

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Janelle Salaun10102102120:094-141-41-2-3
Veronica Burton223010218:111-40-30-0-6
Kayla Thornton431101017:052-50-20-0+2
Stephanie Talbot431001214:591-31-21-2-9
Temi Fagbenle740003414:103-51-20-0-7
Monique Billings03100009:500-20-00-0+5
Carla Leite20300108:161-30-20-0+1
Julie Vanloo312002210:001-11-10-0+2
Cecilia Zandalasini80000017:203-52-40-0+5
Liberty

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Kennedy Burke1171011218:593-53-42-2+5
Leonie Fiebich040202216:190-10-10-0+4
Breanna Stewart912113118:551-50-17-9+7
Sabrina Ionescu1942101121:536-145-112-2+4
Natasha Cloud333111218:551-51-50-0+7
Marine Johannes000000110:290-10-10-0-6
Rebekah Gardner0 1 100006:540-10-00-0-7
Isabelle Harrison0 1 000223:290-10-00-0-4
Marquesha Davis0 0 000002:070-00-00-00
Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
