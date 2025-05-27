Golden State Valkyries vs New York Liberty Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for May 27 | WNBA 2025 season

The New York Liberty are set to begin a two-game homestand at Barclays Center, hosting the Golden State Valkyries on Tuesday. As this marks the Valkyries' inaugural WNBA season, this matchup will be a historic clash between the two franchises.
Led by Breanna Stewart, the Liberty enters the contest riding a three-game winning streak. A victory would improve their record to 4-0, tying them with the Minnesota Lynx for the best start in the league. New York’s strong start to the season includes wins over the Chicago Sky and powerhouses such as the Las Vegas Aces and the Indiana Fever.
Their narrow 90-88 triumph over Caitlin Clark and co. was the most competitive game of their campaign so far. Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones recorded notable contributions, combining for 49 points.
Golden State, meanwhile, enters Tuesday’s game with a 2-1 record. After dropping their season opener to the LA Sparks on May 16, the Valkyries responded with back-to-back victories. They were also successful in avenging their only loss just a week later.
Kayla Thornton recorded a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double and Carla Leite added a team-high 19 points off the bench in an 82-73 win.
Golden State Valkyries vs New York Liberty Injury Reports for May 27
Golden State Valkyries injury report
Three players feature on the Golden State Valkyries’ injury report. While Cecilia Zandalasini continues to be ruled out due to a foot injury, Tiffany Hayes and Monique Billings are listed as day-to-day”.
New York Liberty injury report
Nyara Sabally is the lone addition on the New York Liberty’s injury report, listed as questionable due to a knee injury.
Golden State Valkyries vs New York Liberty Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for May 27
Golden State Valkyries Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart
The Golden State Valkyries are expected to start with Carla Leite, Veronica Burton, Kayla Thornton, Janella Salaun and Temi Fagbenle.
New York Liberty Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart
The New York Liberty’s projected lineup includes Sabrina Ionescu, Natasha Cloud, Breanna Stewart, Leonie Fiebich and Jonquel Jones.