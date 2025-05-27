Golden State Valkyries vs New York Liberty Prediction and Betting Tips - May 27 | 2025 WNBA season

The New York Liberty will host the Golden State Valkyries at the Barclays Center on Tuesday. Both teams are off to a good start this season, with the Liberty winning all three of their games so far. Meanwhile, the Valkyries have won two games and lost their season opener against the LA Sparks.

The reigning champions, the New York Liberty, will surely cause tons of problems for the WNBA’s newest team. With both sides close to full strength, this should be quite a test for Golden State, a team still trying to figure out its standing in the WNBA.

Golden State Valkyries vs New York Liberty Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

Trending

The Valkyries-Liberty game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET from the Barclays Center on Tuesday. Fans can watch the game live on FuboTV.

Moneyline: Valkyries (+900) vs Liberty (-1600)

Odds: Valkyries (+16.5) vs. Liberty (-16.5)

Total (O/U): Valkyries (o163.5 -110) vs. Liberty (u163.5 -110)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed were based on available information at the time of writing.

Golden State Valkyries vs New York Liberty Preview

Expand Tweet

The Liberty haven't lost a step after winning the WNBA Championship in 2024. Many were concerned about the team after Breanna Stewart underwent knee surgery during the offseason. However, Stewart has returned playing the same brand of basketball and has been as efficient.

Furthermore, Natasha Cloud has been a breath of fresh air for the team and has been setting the tone on both ends of the floor. Meanwhile, the Valkyries are still trying to find their best lineup and have relied on Janelle Salaun during the early stages of the season.

Kayla Thornton and Veronica Burton have also been solid, quickly making a place for themselves in the team's starting five. They've defeated the LA Sparks and the Washington Mystics, but the reigning champions will be a completely different challenge for the Valkyries.

Golden State Valkyries vs New York Liberty Predicted Starting Lineup

Valkyries

PG: Veronica Burton | SG: Tiffany Hayes | SF: Kayla Thornton | PF: Temi Fagbenle | C: J. Salaun

Liberty

PG: Natasha Cloud | SG: Sabrina Ionescu | SF: Leonie Fiebich | PF: Breanna Stewart | C: Jonquel Jones

Golden State Valkyries vs New York Liberty Betting Tips

Expand Tweet

So far, Natasha Cloud has looked like a new player for the Liberty. She is in stellar form, recording 18.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game. As such, she is expected to go over her rebounds and assists prop of 11.5 against the Valkyries on Tuesday.

Breanna Stewart is also due for a big game and is putting up 17.7 points per game this season. Playing against a newly assembled team like the Valkyries makes it probable that Stewart’s experience will allow her to dominate the paint. As such, she is expected to exceed her points prop of 18.5 on Tuesday.

Golden State Valkyries vs New York Liberty Prediction

The Golden State Valkyries have shown much promise to start their season. However, the New York Liberty are the reigning champions, which makes them formidable opponents for a roster that is yet to gel together. Expect the Liberty to get a comfortable win against the Valkyries on Tuesday.

Our prediction: The Liberty will win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More