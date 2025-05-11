  • home icon
  • Golden State Valkyries vs Phoenix Mercury game player stats and box score for May 11 | 2025 WNBA preseason

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified May 11, 2025 23:16 GMT
WNBA: Preseason-Golden State Valkyries at Phoenix Mercury - Source: Imagn
The Golden State Valkyries battled the Phoenix Mercury in a preseason game on Sunday (Image source: Imagn)

The Golden State Valkyries battled the Phoenix Mercury in a preseason game on Sunday at PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

Sunday's game is the second preseason game for both teams, as they were in action on Tuesday. Phoenix lost to the Las Vegas Aces 85-84 at Michelob Ultra Arena in Paradise, Nevada. On the other hand, Golden State was defeated by the LA Sparks 83-82 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

The Mercury will open their 2025 WNBA season against the Seattle Storm on Saturday at home. Meanwhile, the Valkyries will host the Sparks on Friday.

Golden State Valkyries vs. Phoenix Mercury player stats and box score

Golden State Valkyries

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLPFTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
K. Thornton94033103-71-32-2-1
M. Billings26000011-50-10-0-2
T. Fágbénlé31231001-31-20-0-10
V. Burton23320100-50-52-2-2
T. Hayes35021200-70-53-4-5
L. Amihere51121002-40-01-2-2
C. Leite21101101-20-00-1-5
J. Vanloo01100000-10-10-0-2
M. Touré30000001-41-30-0-6
C. BibbyDNP---------
K. ChenDNP---------
M. CondeDNP---------
E. CunaneDNP---------
J. JocyteDNP---------
K. LinskensDNP---------
K. MartinDNP---------
J. SalaünDNP---------
S. TalbotDNP---------
C. ZandalasiniDNP---------
Phoenix Mercury

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLPFTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
S. Sabally124220413-83-53-39
A. Thomas125310104-80-04-710
N. Mack55010021-30-03-44
S. Whitcomb06121400-10-00-08
S. Uzun24110101-30-10-06
A. Prince01211000-30-10-0-10
C. Taylor02002000-10-10-08
K. Brown00000010-10-00-04
K. Westbeld50020002-41-30-0-4
M. Akoa MakaniDNP---------
K. CopperDNP---------
A. HeldDNP---------
K. LaksaDNP---------
M. McConnellDNP---------
M. MusaDNP---------
T. PoindexterDNP---------
Golden State Valkyries vs. Phoenix Mercury game summary

The Golden State Valkyries had a 15-14 lead over the Phoenix Mercury at the end of the first quarter. The Mercury outscored the Valkyries 22-14 in the second period to take a 36-29 lead into the halftime break.

Alyssa Thomas had 12 points and five rebounds in the first half and Satou Sabally added 12 points and four rebounds for Phoenix. Kayla Thornton led Golden State with nine points and four rebounds.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

What's your opinion?
