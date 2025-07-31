Golden State Valkyries vs Washington Mystics Game Player Stats and Box Score for July 31 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Golden State Valkyries and the Washington Mystics battled on Thursday at CareFirst Arena in Washington, D.C.

The game is crucial as it could determine a potential tiebreaker down the stretch. Washington (13-13) holds the eighth and final playoff spot, while Golden State (12-13) is half-a-game behind at ninth. Both teams are looking for a second consecutive win.

The Valkyries had a 76-74 win over the Mystics in their previous matchup on May 21 at Chase Center in San Francisco. The teams will meet two more times: on Aug. 13 in Washington and on Aug. 30 in San Francisco.

Golden State Valkyries vs. Washington Mystics player stats and box score

Washington Mystics player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Sonia Citro n 6 0 0 0 2 0 0 3-8 0-3 0-1 -2 Kiki Iriafen 8 4 1 2 0 0 0 4-5 0-0 0-0 0 Shakira Austin 5 4 2 1 0 0 0 1-3 0-0 3-4 -13 Brittney Sykes 2 2 1 2 0 0 1 1-4 0-2 0-0 -14 Sug Sutton 5 0 4 1 0 1 0 2-4 1-2 0-0 -1 Jade Melbourne 6 2 2 2 1 0 0 2-5 1-3 1-1 -10 Stefanie Dolson 0 0 0 2 0 1 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 -1 Emily Engstler 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 0-3 0-2 0-0 -10 Lucy Olsen 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 1-3 0-1 0-0 -9 Georgia Amoore DNP - - - - - - - - - - Aaliyah Edwards DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Golden State Valkyries player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Iliana Ruper t 11 3 0 2 0 0 0 3-6 3-4 2-2 14 Janelle Salaün 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 1-2 0-1 2-2 11 Temi Fágbénlé 8 5 2 1 1 0 0 4-7 0-1 0-0 1 Veronica Burton 10 4 5 0 0 3 1 4-5 2-3 0-0 2 Tiffany Hayes 0 2 3 2 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 6 Carla Leite 1 1 1 0 0 1 0 0-2 0-1 1-2 7 Laeticia Amihere 3 3 1 1 0 1 0 1-4 1-3 0-0 5 Kate Martin 9 0 2 1 0 1 0 2-3 2-3 3-3 14 Monique Billings DNP - - - - - - - - - - Kaitlyn Chen DNP - - - - - - - - - - Kayla Thornton DNP - - - - - - - - - - Cecilia Zandalasini DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Golden State Valkyries vs. Washington Mystics game summary

The Golden State Valkyries raced to a 30-20 lead over the Washington Mystics at the end of the opening quarter. Iliana Rupert scored nine points on 3-for-4 from 3-point range for the Valkyries.

Golden State increased its lead to as much as 17 in the second quarter, and outscored Washington 16-14 in the period. The Valkyries led 46-34 at halftime.

Rupert led Golden State with 11 points and four rebounds in the first half. Veronica Burton added 10 points, five assists and four rebounds on 4-for-5 shooting, including 2-for-3 from the 3-point line. Kate Martin scored nine points off the bench, while Temi Fágbénlé chipped in eight points.

On the flip side, Kiki Iriafen led Washington in the first half with eight points and four rebounds on 4-for-5. Sonia Citron and Jade Melbourne added six points apiece.

Golden State is in the first game of a back-to-back and will visit the Chicago Sky on Friday. Meanwhile, Washington will return to action on Sunday against the Atlanta Dream.

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

