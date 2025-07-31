  • home icon
  • Golden State Valkyries vs Washington Mystics Game Player Stats and Box Score for July 31 | 2025 WNBA Season

Golden State Valkyries vs Washington Mystics Game Player Stats and Box Score for July 31 | 2025 WNBA Season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Aug 01, 2025 00:28 GMT
WNBA: Golden State Valkyries at Washington Mystics - Source: Imagn
The Golden State Valkyries and the Washington Mystics battled on Thursday (Image source: Imagn)

The Golden State Valkyries and the Washington Mystics battled on Thursday at CareFirst Arena in Washington, D.C.

The game is crucial as it could determine a potential tiebreaker down the stretch. Washington (13-13) holds the eighth and final playoff spot, while Golden State (12-13) is half-a-game behind at ninth. Both teams are looking for a second consecutive win.

The Valkyries had a 76-74 win over the Mystics in their previous matchup on May 21 at Chase Center in San Francisco. The teams will meet two more times: on Aug. 13 in Washington and on Aug. 30 in San Francisco.

Golden State Valkyries vs. Washington Mystics player stats and box score

Washington Mystics player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Sonia Citron60002003-80-30-1-2
Kiki Iriafen84120004-50-00-00
Shakira Austin54210001-30-03-4-13
Brittney Sykes22120011-40-20-0-14
Sug Sutton50410102-41-20-0-1
Jade Melbourne62221002-51-31-1-10
Stefanie Dolson00020100-10-10-0-1
Emily Engstler02000100-30-20-0-10
Lucy Olsen20001001-30-10-0-9
Georgia AmooreDNP----------
Aaliyah EdwardsDNP----------
Golden State Valkyries player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Iliana Rupert113020003-63-42-214
Janelle Salaün41000001-20-12-211
Temi Fágbénlé85211004-70-10-01
Veronica Burton104500314-52-30-02
Tiffany Hayes02320000-00-00-06
Carla Leite11100100-20-11-27
Laeticia Amihere33110101-41-30-05
Kate Martin90210102-32-33-314
Monique BillingsDNP----------
Kaitlyn ChenDNP----------
Kayla ThorntonDNP----------
Cecilia ZandalasiniDNP----------
Golden State Valkyries vs. Washington Mystics game summary

The Golden State Valkyries raced to a 30-20 lead over the Washington Mystics at the end of the opening quarter. Iliana Rupert scored nine points on 3-for-4 from 3-point range for the Valkyries.

Golden State increased its lead to as much as 17 in the second quarter, and outscored Washington 16-14 in the period. The Valkyries led 46-34 at halftime.

Rupert led Golden State with 11 points and four rebounds in the first half. Veronica Burton added 10 points, five assists and four rebounds on 4-for-5 shooting, including 2-for-3 from the 3-point line. Kate Martin scored nine points off the bench, while Temi Fágbénlé chipped in eight points.

On the flip side, Kiki Iriafen led Washington in the first half with eight points and four rebounds on 4-for-5. Sonia Citron and Jade Melbourne added six points apiece.

Golden State is in the first game of a back-to-back and will visit the Chicago Sky on Friday. Meanwhile, Washington will return to action on Sunday against the Atlanta Dream.

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

