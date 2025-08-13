Golden State Valkyries vs Washington Mystics Prediction and Betting Tips - Aug. 13 | 2025 WNBA Season

Following a week-long home stand, the Golden State Valkyries will begin their two-game Eastern Conference road trip against the Washington Mystics. Wednesday’s clash at the CareFirst Arena will be the third matchup of the year between the two teams, with the Valkyries leading the season series 2-0.

Golden State Valkyries vs. Washington Mystics Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips and Prediction

The Valkyries-Mystics game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. PT). The live telecast will be available on Monumental Sports Network, KPIX 5, and KMAX 31. The game can also be streamed on FuboTV and the WNBA League Pass (restrictions may apply).

Moneyline: Valkyries (+100) vs. Mystics (-120)

Odds: Valkyries(+1.5 -112) vs. Mystics (-1.5 -107)

Total (O/U): Valkyries (o148.5 -110) vs Mystics (u148.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of publishing.

Golden State Valkyries vs Washington Mystics Preview

The first Valkyries-Mystics game of the season took place on May 21 at the Chase Center. The hosts managed to erase an early nine-point deficit and clinch a 76-74 victory. Brittney Sykes led all scorers, dropping 30 points on 8-19 shooting. However, it was not enough to eclipse the Valkyries as Veronica Burton and Kayla Thornton combined for 40 points.

Golden State improved to 2-0 against the Mystics following a 68-67 win on July 31. Kate Martin led the Valkyries in scoring, contributing 14 points while coming off the bench in that game. Starting lineup members, including Burton, Iliana Rupert, and Temi Fagbenle, all scored double digits.

Since the previous meeting between the two teams, the Mystics have made multiple changes to their roster, acquiring Jacy Sheldon and Alysha Clark before the trade deadline.

Golden State Valkyries vs Washington Mystics Predicted Starting Lineups

Valkyries

PG: Veronica Burton | SG: Cecilia Zandalasini | SF: Janelle Salaun | PF: Tiffany Hayes | C: Temi Fagbenle

Mystics

PG: Jade Melbourne | SG: Sug Sutton | SF: Sonia Citron | PF: Kiki Iriafen | C: Shakira Austin

Golden State Valkyries vs Washington Mystics Betting Tips

The Valkyries’ Veronica Burton is averaging 10.6 PPG this season (16.0 PPG in the two contests against the Mystics). Expect her to surpass the 9.5-point prop.

The Mystics’ Shakira Austin is averaging 6.6 RPG this season. However, over the past six games, her production has decreased to 6.2 RPG. It seems unlikely that Austin crosses her 7.5 rebound prop.

Golden State Valkyries vs Washington Mystics Prediction

The Mystics have struggled following the All-Star weekend, boasting a 3-6 record since July 22. On the other hand, the Valkyries have momentum on their side, entering the clash on a two-game win streak.

Prediction: Expect the Valkyries to clinch a win.

