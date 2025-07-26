  • home icon
  "Gonna pack up her bags and quit again": WNBA fans react as Breanna Stewart shuts down DeWanna Bonner with clutch block

"Gonna pack up her bags and quit again": WNBA fans react as Breanna Stewart shuts down DeWanna Bonner with clutch block

By Avi Shravan
Published Jul 26, 2025 13:07 GMT
WNBA fans react as Breanna Stewart shuts down DeWanna Bonner with brutal rejection
WNBA fans react as Breanna Stewart shuts down DeWanna Bonner with brutal rejection. (Image Source: Imagn)

DeWanna Bonner's stint in Indiana was short as the Fever waived her in June. Following her exit from Caitlin Clark's squad, the veteran forward rejoined the Phoenix Mercury on Jul. 8.

On Friday, the Mercury faced the Liberty and suffered an 89-76 loss. In the third quarter, Liberty star Breanna Stewart had a big block on one of Bonner's shots. After the play, the Mercury veteran is seen appealing to the referee.

One fan made a sarcastic comment on the Mercury veteran leaving the franchise when things get tough.

"She gonna pack up her bags and quit again when the going gets tough?" the fan commented.
"DB did a huge favor to the Fever. We are better without her," another fan said.
"If there's one person that I really want to see fail in this league, that's this DB scammer!" another fan said.

Another fan highlighted the lack of effort in DeWanna Bonner's shot attempt.

"It’s so wild seeing people get their shot blocked in the WNBA. It’s usually with the other person not even jumping. Great play by Stewie but so weird lol," the fan commented.
"Bonner quit on the play," another fan said.
"Fake pump so weak, Stewie didn't even bother jumping," another fan said.

The Mercury lost their third straight game on Friday. Bonner ended the night with nine points, four rebounds and two assists.

DeWanna Bonner clears the air on her move to Phoenix from Indiana

DeWanna Bonner was a crucial player for the Fever when Caitlin Clark was sidelined for five games with a quadriceps injury. However, after Clark's return, Bonner missed five straight games due to personal reasons. Following her absence in Fever's 94-86 win over the Storm on Jun. 24, Indiana waived her.

Reports claimed that Bonner was not pleased with playing a bench role at Indiana. However, in an interview on Friday, the Mercury veteran said that she had no issues playing off the bench.

"That wasn't ever the issue. That's never been me," Bonner said. "I have no problems coming off the bench. I have never been that player. I don't feel like I have that reputation."

When asked if she would do anything differently in her career, DeWanna Bonner accepted that she would not do anything differently as everything happened for a reason.

