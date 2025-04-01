"Gonna shock the world": Met Gala host committee member Angel Reese teases huge surprise for the fashion spectacle event

On Monday, Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese shared an enigmatic message on Instagram regarding the upcoming Met Gala. The fashion event is set to take place on May 5, and Reese will be attending as a part of the host committee. She teased that there would be a big surprise at the event and contemplated her look on social media.

An Instagram handle named 'livebitez' shared a clip of Reese discussing her Met Gala look. Captioning the post with a short note, the account wrote:

"WATCH OUT! ANGEL REESE SAYS HER MET GALA HAIR WILL SHOCK THE WORLD!!"

Reese teased a new hairdo for the Met Gala as she explained what she had in mind. Expressing that it was going to "shock everybody," the former LSU star said:

"My Met Gala hair? It's going to shock everybody; it's going to shock the world," she claimed.

Reese further said that she was looking forward to changing her style for the WNBA opener and getting a "ponytail" after the Met.

At the Met, she will be joined by Doechii, Sha’Carri Richardson, Ayo Edebiri, Spike Lee, Janelle Monaé, Usher and Simone Biles. The 2025 edition will be held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and will be hosted by Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky and Pharrell Williams.

Angel Reese flexes new hairstyle in mirror selfie post

Angel Reese donned a new hairstyle in an Instagram post during the weekend that included four images and a short video.

Reese showcased her style versatility with a new light brown bob-style haircut.

The Unrivaled winner wore this hairstyle in public for the first time during the McDonald All-American Game on Monday. Reese participated in the dunk contest where Utah Prep Academy star and the country's No. 1 recruit AJ Dybantsa dunked over her.

With Reese teasing a new hairdo for the Met Gala next month, the WNBA star is staying busy this offseason.

