"Good thing Angel Reese wasn't chosen" - WNBA fans react to Candace Parker's first pitch appearance for Chicago Cubs

Candace Parker was back in Chicago on Sunday, throwing the first pitch for the Cubs' game against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field. Parker grew up in Naperville, a suburb of Chicago. She also played two seasons for the Sky, helping the franchise win its first WNBA championship in 2021.

In an Instagram post, the Cubs shared some photos from Parker's ceremonial first pitch on Sunday. She threw a good first pitch, which was caught by pitcher Brad Keller. She received a loud ovation from her hometown crowd, showing off the Cubs logo on her jersey.

"There’s a WNBA legend in the house today 😌 #BeHereForIt," the Cubs wrote in the caption.

WNBA fans reacted to Candace Parker's first pitch in the comments section, with some pointing to her career at Naperville Central. Others couldn't help bringing up Angel Reese for some reason, who is arguably one of the most divisive figures in women's basketball today.

Here are some of the best reactions:

"Naperville Central’s fines."

"Candace Parker is amazinggggg. I miss her playing."

"When did y’all start letting GOATs inside?

Fans comment on Candace Parker's first pitch in Cubs game. (Photo: @cubs on IG)

"Good thing Angel Reese wasn’t chosen, or it would have been mayhem w the booing!"

"Why would angel be chosen if the caption say “wnba legend”?

"Her ego is through the roof and she’s not even a good player she just wants to be as good as Clark."

Fans bring up Angel Reese. (Photo: @cubs on IG)

Angel Reese is currently the biggest name in women's basketball in Chicago. She's the face of the Sky, with the team off to a 2-4 start to the season.

Chicago Sky set to retire Candace Parker's jersey this season

Chicago Sky set to retire Candace Parker's jersey this season. (Photo: IMAGN0

The Chicago Sky are set to retire Candace Parker's No. 3 jersey later this season. Parker played just two seasons for her hometown team, but her impact warranted the honor of a jersey retirement. She helped the Sky win their first-ever WNBA championship in 2021.

According to the Sky's official announcement, the jersey retirement is scheduled for Aug. 25 against the Las Vegas Aces. She's the first player in franchise history to get her jersey hung at the Wintrust Arena. Parker played her final season with the Aces, winning her third ring with the franchise.

Parker is also set to be honored by the LA Sparks on June 29, 2025 at Crypto.com Arena against the Sky. She played 13 seasons with the Sparks, leading them to the WNBA title in 2016. She joins Lisa Leslie and Penny Toler as the only players in team history to have their jersey retired.

