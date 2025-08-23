"Got that Caitlin Clark defense put on her and she folded": WNBA fans brutally shred Paige Bueckers as historic outing follows with 11-pt night

On Wednesday, Paige Bueckers made history, tying the single-game record for a rookie with 44 points in a losing effort against the LA Sparks. However, on Friday, Bueckers could not sustain her offensive streak, putting up just 11 points in the Dallas Wings' 90-65 loss against the Seattle Storm. Bueckers shot just 2-of-7 from the field and only logged 22 minutes against the Storm. She also made zero assists in the game. WNBA fans roasted Bueckers on X for her 11-point outing, following her 44-point explosion. Some compared the defense she received against the Storm to how last season's Rookie of the Year, Caitlin Clark, got defended. phillip yoo @phillip_yooLINK@PolymarketHoops She got that Caitlin Clark defense put on her and she folded. @Realrclark25 uh she the what? Clown.Daniel Nordholm @nordholm23LINK@PolymarketHoops Damn, where is all the goat talk?Evelyn DR @prettygirle2004LINK@PolymarketHoops Oh, you mean they actually decided to play defense on her this time?Others pointed out her assist count as they expressed their frustration on her for getting her teammates involved. Fever Heat @feverHeat7LINK@PolymarketHoops Looks like Paige is auditioning for &quot;mystery player of the night&quot;—no assists, no problem! Maybe next game she’ll unlock the secret to team chemistry... or just keep us guessing. 😂🏀BoilrUp @choochooengLINK@PolymarketHoops How’s a PG consistently refuse to get her team involved?HannahA1707 @ali284400LINK@PolymarketHoops 11 points- 6free throws lmao 😂 I cannotBueckers' 44-point outing tied Cynthia Cooper-Dyke's single-game rookie record during the inaugural WNBA season in 1997. Bueckers has been considered to be the consensus Rookie of the Year this season, after leading the Wings in scoring, assists, steals, and blocks. She is averaging 19.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.7 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game. However, the Wings have struggled this season, currently sitting in the 12th spot with a 9-28 record. The team is also riding a four-game losing streak, with its last win coming against the Indiana Fever on Aug. 12. Paige Bueckers credits teammates for historic nightPaige Bueckers credited her teammates for helping her reach the historic feat against the Sparks. After the game, Bueckers said her Wings teammates allowed her to get to her spots.“Just my teammates getting me open. Screening for me, running some off-ball actions, trying to get myself open looks,” Bueckers said. ”Just bringing the ball up the floor. [Luisa Geiselsoder] set amazing screens for me the entire night and then my teammates just looking for me, getting me the ball, getting me open.”She also expressed pride in the way the Wings fought despite the loss against the playoff-seeking Sparks. “Honestly, I think I’m just most proud of this team, like, the way we fight. This team just means so much to me.” Bueckers said. Bueckers is seen to be the Wings' foundational piece for the future. Until then, the team will look to snap their four-game losing streak against the Golden State Valkyries, on Sunday, Aug. 24.