  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • "Got that Caitlin Clark defense put on her and she folded": WNBA fans brutally shred Paige Bueckers as historic outing follows with 11-pt night

"Got that Caitlin Clark defense put on her and she folded": WNBA fans brutally shred Paige Bueckers as historic outing follows with 11-pt night

By Rob Andrew Lo
Modified Aug 23, 2025 05:50 GMT
Seattle Storm v Dallas Wings - Source: Getty
WNBA fans brutally shred Paige Bueckers as historic outing follows with 11-pt night - Source: Getty

On Wednesday, Paige Bueckers made history, tying the single-game record for a rookie with 44 points in a losing effort against the LA Sparks. However, on Friday, Bueckers could not sustain her offensive streak, putting up just 11 points in the Dallas Wings' 90-65 loss against the Seattle Storm.

Ad

Bueckers shot just 2-of-7 from the field and only logged 22 minutes against the Storm. She also made zero assists in the game.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

WNBA fans roasted Bueckers on X for her 11-point outing, following her 44-point explosion. Some compared the defense she received against the Storm to how last season's Rookie of the Year, Caitlin Clark, got defended.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Others pointed out her assist count as they expressed their frustration on her for getting her teammates involved.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Bueckers' 44-point outing tied Cynthia Cooper-Dyke's single-game rookie record during the inaugural WNBA season in 1997.

Bueckers has been considered to be the consensus Rookie of the Year this season, after leading the Wings in scoring, assists, steals, and blocks. She is averaging 19.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.7 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game.

However, the Wings have struggled this season, currently sitting in the 12th spot with a 9-28 record. The team is also riding a four-game losing streak, with its last win coming against the Indiana Fever on Aug. 12.

Ad

Paige Bueckers credits teammates for historic night

Paige Bueckers credited her teammates for helping her reach the historic feat against the Sparks. After the game, Bueckers said her Wings teammates allowed her to get to her spots.

“Just my teammates getting me open. Screening for me, running some off-ball actions, trying to get myself open looks,” Bueckers said. ”Just bringing the ball up the floor. [Luisa Geiselsoder] set amazing screens for me the entire night and then my teammates just looking for me, getting me the ball, getting me open.”
Ad

She also expressed pride in the way the Wings fought despite the loss against the playoff-seeking Sparks.

“Honestly, I think I’m just most proud of this team, like, the way we fight. This team just means so much to me.” Bueckers said.

Bueckers is seen to be the Wings' foundational piece for the future.

Until then, the team will look to snap their four-game losing streak against the Golden State Valkyries, on Sunday, Aug. 24.

About the author
Rob Andrew Lo

Rob Andrew Lo

Twitter icon

Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.

Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.

When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rob Andrew Lo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications