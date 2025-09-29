“Got smoke for y’all”: Kahleah Copper doesn’t waste time trolling doubters with receipts after Mercury’s stunning WNBA Finals milestone

After the Phoenix Mercury punched their ticket to the WNBA finals, Kahleah Copper did not waste any time in trolling the fans who had doubted her and her team before the playoffs started.On Sunday, the Mercury secured an 86-81 win in Game 4 of their semifinal series against the Minnesota Lynx. After they booked their seat on the grandest stage in female basketball, the Mercury guard reposted a fan's comment on her account. The fan had suggested that Copper was going through her bookmarked posts after the big win.&quot;FOR SUREEEE. I GOT SMOKE FOR YALL,&quot; she wrote in her retweet's caption.Kahleah Copper @kahleahcopperLINKFOR SUREEEE. I GOT SMOKE FOR YALL.In another retweet, the Mercury guard shared a semifinals series prediction from Annie Costabile, a WNBA analyst for Front Office Sports. In her prediction, Costabile had predicted the Aces to win their series by Game 4 and the Lynx to win against the Mercury by Game 5.Kahleah Copper featured a tongue-out smiling emoji in her retweet's caption to troll the analyst's wrong prediction.Kahleah Copper @kahleahcopperLINK😛The Mercury guard has played a pivotal role in her team's success this season. Since the arrival of Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally in Phoenix, Kahleah Copper has been relieved of her scoring duties and has been used more as a sniper from range.She is averaging 15.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game on 42.4% shooting from the field, including 37.7% shooting from deep.Kahleah Copper shares a wholesome moment with kids after big winKahleah Copper shared a wholesome moment with small Mercury fans after her team punched their tickets to the WNBA Finals. The Mercury guard was seen interacting with kids waiting for her after the game.The children were standing behind barricades and extending their hands while holding merchandise, in hopes of securing an autograph. Copper went to the kids and gave out her autograph to every single one of them before posing for a picture with them.&quot;Thesemy little homies,&quot; Copper said while interacting with the young fans.Before heading to the locker room, the Mercury guard gave out hugs to the kids cheering her on. Game 1 of the WNBA Finals will begin on Friday, where the Mercury will face the winner of the other semifinal series between the Aces and the Fever.The other semifinal series has taken a dramatic turn as the Fever forced a Game 5 on the Aces on Sunday. The two teams will clash against each other on Tuesday to decide Phoenix's opponent on Friday.