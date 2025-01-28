"Got an WNBA trade to Phoenix before Jimmy Butler"- Fans abuzz over Alyssa Thomas exiting Connecticut Sun after a decade to join Mercury

Alyssa Thomas ended her eleven-year stint with the Connecticut Sun, joining the Phoenix Mercury in a blockbuster offseason trade. ESPN's Alexa Philippou broke the story on Tuesday, reporting that after the Sun designated her a core player, she will now be traded to Phoenix.

There is no word yet on what the Sun will receive in return, given that Thomas is one of the top two-way facilitators and defensive maestros available this summer. While she was initially set to hit free agency, Connecticut cored her, essentially making her a restricted free agent.

With Alyssa Thomas unable to negotiate with other teams, it wasn't long before she and the Sun finalized a deal that ended her eleven-year tenure with the franchise. She joins a Phoenix Mercury team eager to improve on a 2024 season that saw them finish seventh in the league with a 19-21 record.

WNBA fans were quick to weigh in on the situation:

"Got an WNBA trade to Phoenix before Jimmy Butler," - a user wrote.

"I THOUGHT IT WAS JIMMY BUTLER GOING TO PHOENIX," - Another wrote.

Others weighed in on what the deal means for both Phoenix and Connecticut:

"Great pick !" - One wrote.

"Nice big move," - One added.

While it's unclear what the Sun will send to Mercury in return, acquiring Alyssa Thomas would be a significant addition to Phoenix's veteran core.

Looking at the Phoenix Mercury's roster for 2025 WNBA season amid reports of Alyssa Thomas acquisition

Alyssa Thomas in action during a WNBA game. (Credits: Getty)

With the addition of Alyssa Thomas, the Phoenix Mercury has added a two-way veteran capable of impacting play on both ends of the floor. Between her defensive prowess and her ability to crash the glass high, Thomas will give Phoenix a leader on both ends of the floor.

The team has four other players for the season ahead, including the five-time All-Star. Kahleah Copper is on a rookie contract to keep her with the team through the 2025 season. Meanwhile, Natasha Cloud and Rebecca Allen are both protected free agents.

This season could also see a big shake-up to Phoenix's roster, with longtime veteran Brittney Griner reportedly set to test free agency for the first time. After 11 years with the Phoenix Mercury, Griner unfollowed the team on social media, kicking off the WNBA's free agency in a big way.

While the ten-time All-Star had previously indicated her desire to test free agency, the move made it clear that there's a chance we may not see her wearing the Mercury's iconic orange when the 2025 WNBA season tips off.

However, given the Mercury's reported acquisition of Alyssa Thomas, the team seems to be making a strong case for why Griner should stay in Phoenix.

