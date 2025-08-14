"Gotta mute this game": Angel Reese’s mother takes scathing dig at Connecticut’s broadcasters in tense Sky game

The Connecticut Sun took down the Chicago Sky, 71-62, on Wednesday, in one of the most heated regular-season games this year. The game saw three ejections as Chicago’s Rebecca Allen and Ariel Atkins and Connecticut's Bria Hartley got involved in a shoving match in the second quarter, resulting in them getting thrown out.

Ad

The ejections put the Sky's players at just eight in the second half as the team also missed their star forward, Angel Reese.

One of those who were not pleased about the game was Reese's mother, Angel Webb. She expressed her displeasure on X, as she took shots at the game's commentators while watching the Sun-Sky matchup.

"Omg gotta mute this game bc these two broadcasters are 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️," Angel Webb tweeted.

Ad

Trending

AngelReese(TheMom) @awebbreese Omg gotta mute this game bc these two broadcasters are 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️

Ad

Reese did not play due to a back injury, which has been nagging since late last month. She has missed six straight games because of the injury.

The Sky has lost three straight games and has only won once in its last 12 matchups.

The Sky is currently No. 12 in the standings with just eight wins against 24 losses. They are expected to miss the WNBA playoffs.

Reese has been their best player this season, averaging 14.2 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals.

Ad

Sports commentator Jason Whitlock accuses Angel Reese of quitting on Sky due to her injury

Jason Whitlock, a sports columnist and commentator, had harsh words for Angel Reese, accusing her of quitting the Chicago Sky this season as she deals with her back injury.

In his YouTube show on Tuesday, Whitlock said Reese could be just faking an injury to not play with the Sky.

Ad

"I think she's quit on the Chicago Sky," Whitlock said (0:12 onwards). "She's been claiming a back injury basically since the All-Star break, and there's no details. Every day, we hear that Angel Reese is day-to-day, and every week, there's no update on what she is struggling with, what she's doing. There's nothing. There's no information on Angel Reese. I think she's quit on the season."

Ad

Ad

Whitlock also compared Reese to often injured LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard of the NBA.

"I think this is a worse version of Kawhi Leonard," he said.

Reese's injury remains a mystery as the Sky looks to finish its season strong. She has not played since July 29.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.



Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.



When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling. Know More