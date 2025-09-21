"Grand rising to Sean & Sean only" - Kahleah Copper hilariously claps back at WNBA analyst who picked NY Liberty over Mercury in Playoffs semi-finals

Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper gave a playful reply to ESPN’s WNBA analysts. Eight out of nine analysts making predictions for the first round series had picked the New York Liberty to advance. The only one to choose the Mercury was Sean Hurd, who predicted Phoenix to win in three games.His prediction came true on Friday after the Mercury defeated New York 79-73 in the series-clinching Game 3. On Saturday, Copper posted a message on social media, taking a light dig at the other analysts by mentioning Sean Hurd.“Grand rising to Sean and Sean only,&quot; Copper wrote.Alyssa Thomas was key in Friday’s game, recording 20 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. Satou Sabally finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds.Copper also had a strong game, recording 12 points and nine rebounds. She has been solid in the playoffs, averaging 13.7 points and 4.3 rebounds.The Mercury shut down the Liberty’s offense in the fourth quarter, with Breanna Stewart being New York's only player to score during the last 10 minutes. She finished with 30 points and nine rebounds as the reigning champs were eliminated.Phoenix will take on the Minnesota Lynx in the semifinals with Game 1 tipping off on Sunday at Target Center.Kahleah Copper sealed Game 3 as the Mercury captured their first playoff series win in 15 yearsKahleah Copper might not have led the game in scoring, but she hit one of the Mercury’s most important baskets in Game 3. Phoenix led 76-73 with 35 seconds left and needed a basket to put them out of reach. Copper answered the call, making a tough shot inside to make it 78-73, effectively closing the game.After grabbing their first playoff series win in 15 years, the Mercury will look to take down Napheesa Collier and the Lynx. The teams met in the playoffs last season as well, as Minnesota defeated Phoenix 2-0 in the first round.The Mercury will take on the No. 1 seed with a revamped roster this time, bolstered by the additions of Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally. Copper and Co. played four regular-season games against the Lynx and lost three.