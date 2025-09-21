  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Kahleah Copper
  • "Grand rising to Sean & Sean only" - Kahleah Copper hilariously claps back at WNBA analyst who picked NY Liberty over Mercury in Playoffs semi-finals

"Grand rising to Sean & Sean only" - Kahleah Copper hilariously claps back at WNBA analyst who picked NY Liberty over Mercury in Playoffs semi-finals

By Sameer Khan
Modified Sep 21, 2025 09:51 GMT
Kahleah Copper hilariously claps back at WNBA analyst who picked NY Liberty over Mercury
Kahleah Copper hilariously claps back at WNBA analyst who picked NY Liberty over Mercury (Credits: Getty)

Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper gave a playful reply to ESPN’s WNBA analysts. Eight out of nine analysts making predictions for the first round series had picked the New York Liberty to advance. The only one to choose the Mercury was Sean Hurd, who predicted Phoenix to win in three games.

Ad

His prediction came true on Friday after the Mercury defeated New York 79-73 in the series-clinching Game 3. On Saturday, Copper posted a message on social media, taking a light dig at the other analysts by mentioning Sean Hurd.

“Grand rising to Sean and Sean only," Copper wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Alyssa Thomas was key in Friday’s game, recording 20 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. Satou Sabally finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds.

Copper also had a strong game, recording 12 points and nine rebounds. She has been solid in the playoffs, averaging 13.7 points and 4.3 rebounds.

The Mercury shut down the Liberty’s offense in the fourth quarter, with Breanna Stewart being New York's only player to score during the last 10 minutes. She finished with 30 points and nine rebounds as the reigning champs were eliminated.

Ad

Phoenix will take on the Minnesota Lynx in the semifinals with Game 1 tipping off on Sunday at Target Center.

Kahleah Copper sealed Game 3 as the Mercury captured their first playoff series win in 15 years

Kahleah Copper might not have led the game in scoring, but she hit one of the Mercury’s most important baskets in Game 3. Phoenix led 76-73 with 35 seconds left and needed a basket to put them out of reach. Copper answered the call, making a tough shot inside to make it 78-73, effectively closing the game.

Ad

After grabbing their first playoff series win in 15 years, the Mercury will look to take down Napheesa Collier and the Lynx. The teams met in the playoffs last season as well, as Minnesota defeated Phoenix 2-0 in the first round.

The Mercury will take on the No. 1 seed with a revamped roster this time, bolstered by the additions of Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally. Copper and Co. played four regular-season games against the Lynx and lost three.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sameer Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications