"Grant Williams cosplay": WNBA fans brutally troll Alyssa Thomas for bricking potential game-winning and game-tying free throws 

Game 1 of the 2025 WNBA Finals between the Phoenix Mercury and the Las Vegas Aces went down to the wire as the contest was decided by missed free throws. Alyssa Thomas went to the charity stripe with a chance to give the Mercury an 88–87 lead with 24.6 seconds left. However, she missed both attempts, leading to the Aces' 89–86 win.Many fans pointed out that even making one free throw would have tied the game, forcing Las Vegas to play out a possession instead of being put on the line.“Hard to shoot with your hands around your own neck lol,” @BrushEmBack said.“Grant Williams cosplay,” @OvOSlippy said.OvO Slippy #FireJeff @OvOSlippyLINK@ShowCaseShabazz Grant Williams cosplay“MVP candidate can't shoot LMAO,” @MistrunsLA wrote.“she shoots free throws like she doesn’t want to make them😭 so fast, no follow through…” @chicagoredflops said.“I wonder how AT would have reacted had someone else missed those free throws 🤔” @VanshayM said.“I thought she would atleast tie it up, but she really just threw the ball up 😂😂” @cierradennise wrote.Thomas is not known for being a free-throw shooter, as she is just above 65% for her career. She finished Game 1 with an alarming 25% from the line.She put up a near triple-double with 15 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists while shooting 70% from the field. Despite stuffing the stat sheet, Thomas’ efforts weren’t enough to secure a winning start.Kahleah Copper reacts to Alyssa Thomas’ missed free throwsMissing those two free throws ended up being the crucial moment of the night, costing the Mercury a chance at a win that could have shaped the rest of the series. Still, no one in the Mercury locker room is blaming Thomas for the result.After the game, Kahleah Copper made it clear that her teammate should not be singled out for the loss.“Do you have to tell A.T. (Alyssa Thomas) anything after missing free throws like that? Do you tell your teammate anything? Do you have to lift her up at all? Do you have to do anything to encourage her after missing clutch free throws like that?” the reporter asked.“No, she good,” Copper responded.The Mercury will turn their attention to Sunday, when they head back to Michelob ULTRA Arena for Game 2 of the Finals, with hopes to bouncing back in the series.