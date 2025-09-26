  • home icon
  • "Great feets" - Angel Reese shouts out Lynx's Natisha Hiedeman for lacing her Reebok signature shoes for Phoenix road game

"Great feets" - Angel Reese shouts out Lynx's Natisha Hiedeman for lacing her Reebok signature shoes for Phoenix road game

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Sep 26, 2025 01:55 GMT
Minnesota Lynx v Chicago Sky - Source: Getty
Angel Reese shouts out Lynx's Natisha Hiedeman for lacing her Reebok signature shoes for Phoenix road game (Image source: Getty)

Angel Reese complimented Minnesota Lynx guard Natisha Hiedeman, who wore the Chicago Sky star's signature sneakers.

On Thursday, Reese re-shared the Instagram post of the Lynx wherein Hiedeman wore the Reebok Angel Reese 1 in a "Mebounds" colorway. Minnesota shared photos of the team heading to Phoenix for Games 3 and 4 of its semifinal series against the Mercury.

Other Lynx players in the photos were MVP runner-up Napheesa Collier, forward Jessica Shepard, and guards Courtney Williams and Jaylyn Sherrod.

"Great feets 😍," Reese wrote in her Instagram story.
Angel Reese&#039;s Instagram story on Thursday (Credits: IG/@angelreese5)
Angel Reese's Instagram story on Thursday (Credits: IG/@angelreese5)

Reese also shared posts about her sneakers in her other IG stories on Thursday. The Reebok Angel Reese 1 was released in three colorways: "Mebounds," "Diamond Dust" and "Receipts Ready."

Angel Reese&#039;s other IG stories on Thursday (Credits: IG/@angelreese5)
Angel Reese's other IG stories on Thursday (Credits: IG/@angelreese5)

The Lynx's best-of-five semifinal series against the Mercury is tied at one game apiece. Minnesota took the series opener 82-69, while Phoenix evened the series with an 89-83 win in Game 2. The series shifts to PHX Arena for Games 3 and 4 on Friday and Sunday, respectively.

Angel Reese's signature sneakers were sold out within hours

Angel Reese's signature sneaker line went on sale to the public on Sept. 18. On Reebok's website, it retailed for $120 for adult sizes. However, all three colorways were sold out just hours after the release.

"I'm in full tears right now," Reese tweeted on Sept. 18. "Taking a leap of faith and launching three of my signature shoes at once was a huge risk—but guess what? They all sold out! I'm sooooo THANKFUL & beyond GRATEFUL and just want to thank everyone for the amazing support. REEBOK IS BACK!"
The release of Reese's first signature sneakers was much anticipated by fans. A report from Kicks on SI said the launch drove "enough web traffic to nearly break the Reebok website."

While the debut colorways are not expected to be restocked, Reebok has unveiled three more: "Charm City," "King Tiago" and "Giving Grace."

The "Charm City" colorway will hit shelves next month, while the other two will be launched in November. The new editions are priced the same as the debut colorways at $120 per pair. They will be available online via Reebok's website and at select retailers.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
