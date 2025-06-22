"Grounds for impeachment" - Liberty star Natasha Cloud condemns Donald Trump announcing USA's attack on Iran

WNBA star Natasha Cloud has called out United States President Donald Trump after launching a military strike on Iran. The United States targeted Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan, which were three nuclear sites of the Middle Eastern nation. Cloud joined other politicians who thought that Trump's decision was unconstitutional and an impeachable offense.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the New York Liberty guard shared a three-word reaction to the POTUS' decision to insert the United States in the conflict between Iran and Israel. Trump is now hoping that Iran will now open peace talks after what happened.

"Grounds for impeachment," Cloud tweeted.

Many politicians from both the Democratic and Republican parties shared the same sentiment as Natasha Cloud. Rep. Warren Davidson of Ohio and Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky both called it unconstitutional.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Rep. Sean Casten of Illinois pointed to the possibility of Donald Trump's impeachment. Vermont senator Bernie Sanders was appalled by the decision, stating that only Congress had the power to take the United States into war, as per NBC News.

On the other hand, House Speaker Mike Johnson explained that the POTUS respects the Constitution and will defend his decision to attack Iran.

"The President fully respects the Article I power of Congress, and tonight’s necessary, limited, and targeted strike follows the history and tradition of similar military actions under presidents of both parties," Johnson said.

Donald Trump addressed the people of the United States on Saturday evening, saying that Iran's three nuclear sites were "completely and totally obliterated." He also warned the Middle Eastern nation about retaliation because it would be met by an even bigger attack compared to the first three.

Natasha Cloud cut ties with his brother for voting Donald Trump in 2020

Speaking to The Washingtonian back in 2021, Natasha Cloud explained that she had a falling out with her brother, Eric, for voting for Donald Trump. Cloud got married to Aleshia Ocasio back then because they were afraid Trump was getting re-elected. They divorced in 2022.

"He couldn’t fathom how voting for (Trump) was voting for someone trying to endanger his own sister’s rights, that we were rushing to get married to protect ourselves in case he got reelected," Natasha said. "It was too much. I was done."

Eric regretted what happened, and the siblings would still see each other at family events. It didn't help that he called Natasha out for being a "puppet" of Converse and being an "activist" because of her endorsement deal.

