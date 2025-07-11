“Grown man still talking about a 22 yr old unwarranted is corny”: Ex-Chicago player puts RG3 on blast over Angel Reese 'hates' Caitin Clark comment

Former Chicago Sky forward Imani McGee-Stafford did not appreciate Robert Griffin III’s recent comments on Angel Reese. Griffin III posted a message on X this Thursday, calling for fans to stop with the racist remarks and messages directed toward the Sky star.

He claimed that he maintains silence on conversations surrounding Reese because she allegedly shared a video that caused people close to him to receive death threats. Griffin III also claims that his calling Reese a “Caitlin Clark hater” was based on truth and was confirmed by her inner circle.

The Chicago Sky star seemingly hit back at Robert Griffin with a message on X. She wrote:

“Lying on this app when everybody know the first and last name of everybody in my circle for clout is nastyyyy work.”

Former Sky forward Imani McGee-Stafford joined the fray and called out Griffin III while reacting to the above post on Instagram.

“This grown man still talking about a 22 yr old unwarranted is CORNY,” McGee-Stafford wrote.

McGee-Stafford’s message on Robert Griffin III.

Imani McGee-Stafford spent four seasons in the WNBA, playing for the Chicago Sky, Atlanta Dream and Dallas Wings. She made 121 appearances, averaging 4.4 points and 4.2 rebounds for her career.

Angel Reese debuts her first-ever signature shoe on the cover of NBA 2K26

This has been a big week for Angel Reese. The Sky forward debuted her first-ever signature shoes, the ‘Angel Reese 1’, on NBA 2K26, for which she will be the WNBA edition cover athlete.

Reese shared the exciting news on X with a proud message.

“Of course, we do everything BIG. Why not debut my signature shoe on the cover of NBA2K ?!?!🙂‍↔️,” Reese wrote.

Angel Reese has been in excellent form for the Sky this season, averaging 13.3 points, 12.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. She has also improved her efficiency and is shooting 42.4%.

But Chicago (6-13) is still struggling and holds the 10th position in the league. They trail the Las Vegas Aces (9-11) in ninth by two and a half games. Reese and Co. will return to the court on Friday to face the league leaders, the Minnesota Lynx.

