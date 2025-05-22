"GSV could beat Fever" - WNBA fans excited as Valkyries record first win in franchise history over Mystics

It only took them two games. The Golden State Valkyries have gotten their first win in franchise history. Led by Veronica Burton, they took down the Washington Mystics 76-74 on Wednesday to bounce back from a tough outing vs. the LA Sparks in their season debut.

It didn't take long before the fans got into a frenzy, and some shared their thoughts on this epic milestone on Reddit.

Here are some of the best reactions.

"I know they’ll probably lose a lot, but the Valkyries have some interesting players that definitely look like they could be long-term pieces," one fan said.

"This is also the second game of the franchise’s history, and the first one with Salaun. They’re still very much getting settled as a team overall," another one chimed in.

"Maybe but its also luck and something they may not be able to repeat. The dream also beat the fever and with your logic means gsv could beat fever and im going to say thats unlikely but you never know," another one said.

Other fans sounded quite optimistic about the future of this organization.

"Throw a couple of stars on that core, and they would be a real competitor. Which could happen next year with the draft and free agency madness," one fan continued.

"Wait until Justè joins them next year she is only 20 and has been playing professional basketball since she was 15! She will be representing Lithuania in EuroBasket this year," another one added.

Veronica Burton reacts to Valkyries' first win

Veronica Burton was the undisputed star of the game. She led the team with 22 points and knocked down a couple of clutch 3-pointers, including a dagger to put her team up seven points with just 29 seconds left.

When asked about her career night, she said (via ESPN),

"These are the moments you don't forget. We've been in the gym working, training, and there's been a lot of anticipation, a lot of build-up. ... Just the emotions behind it, the feeling, [I'm] embracing this moment."

It wasn't all good, though, as they set a new WNBA record for the most missed 3-pointers to start a game after missing their first 17 attempts and scoring just 11 points in the first quarter. Still, they never wavered and overcame that slow start with a one-point half-time lead.

"We found a way to get things done," Burton said. "We still are emphasizing taking our shots, good, quality shots, and a lot of those are 3s. But also, when that's not falling, we are an aggressive team in the paint, too, and in transition. ... We need to look to get downhill. Look to get to the foul line."

The Valkyries will now hit the road to face the LA Sparks on Friday. They are looking to keep this positive momentum going and string wins together.

