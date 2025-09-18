"Had a blast this year": Kate Martin pens emotion-filled appreciation for Valkyries after WNBA playoffs in heartbreak 

Kate Martin penned an emotional note after the Golden State Valkyries' historic season ended in heartbreak in Wednesday's Game 2 loss to the Minnesota Lynx. The Valkyries had the best finish registered by an expansion team, qualifying for the playoffs as the eighth seed behind a 23-21 record.

In their playoff debut at home, the Valkyries nearly forced a Game 3 against the reigning WNBA finalists and title favorites for 2025. However, they ultimately fell short in the clutch, losing 75-74, following a fourth-quarter meltdown.

Nevertheless, Martin, her teammates, and the Valkyries organization held their heads high. The former second-round pick took to Instagram, saying:

"So proud of this team & thankful for all my teammates, coaches & fans ❤️ we had a blast this year."

(Image Source: Martin's IG)

The Valkyries rode behind the home support despite not playing at the Chase Center due to a scheduling conflict. It didn't matter to the passionate Valkyries fans, who packed the SAP Center and gave their team a puncher's chance as the sixth player.

The Valkyries started the contest with an eight-point lead at the end of the first, improving it to 63-49, entering the fourth. However, the Lynx, with their superior talent, experience and playoff pedigree, stormed back with a 26-11 quarter to steal a well-deserved win for the Valkyries.

Kate Martin had a small role, but she impacted the game heavily with a box +/- of +8, the highest on the Valkyries. She had five points on 2 of 3 shots in 5:52 minutes. Veronica Burton, Monique Billings, Cecilia Zandalasini and Janelle Salaun combined to score 56 points for Golden State.

Meanwhile, Napheesa Collier led the Lynx's charge with 24 points, including seven in the fourth quarter comeback, while Kayla McBride played an excellent cameo, scoring 18.

Kate Martin sums up playing for Valkyries and WNBA Coach of the Year Natalie Nakase

The Valkyries broke several team records as an expansion side. They also saw a personnel milestone after Natalie Nakase bagged WNBA Coach of the Year honors on Wednesday, becoming the first expansion team coach to win the award.

Kate Martin reflected on her journey with Nakase and explained what it was like playing for her in a tribute video released by the WNBA, saying:

"I love playing for like, a fiery coach who always wants to win and believes in her players so much. That hasn't strayed from Vegas to here, her belief in every single player she's coached."

Natalie Nakase coached Kate Martin in her rookie year with the Aces as an assistant under Becky Hammon. The duo continued their partnership on the Valkyries and yielded another fruitful season with Martin taking a leap as a rotation player.

