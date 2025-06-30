“Had a great time in Dallas”: Kai Trump shares wholesome WNBA moments after Paige Bueckers encounter

Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings suffered a defeat to the Indiana Fever. Bueckers impressed in the loss and had time to meet Kai Trump, the eldest grandchild of President Donald Trump, after the game.

Kai Trump shared her time in Dallas on Instagram on Saturday.

"Had a great time in Dallas," Kai Trump wrote.

One picture showed her sitting courtside at the College Park Center, Arlington, Texas.

Kai Trump courtside during the Dallas Wings-Indiana Fever game on Friday - Image via Instagram @kaitrumpgolfer

Another picture showed her with a friend and volleyball player, Emma Markin.

Kai Trump and a friend at the College Park Center - Image via Instagram @kaitrumpgolfer

Kai Trump also had a heartwarming encounter with Paige Bueckers. She met the former UConn star as she made her way to the locker room. A viral clip on X showed Kai extending her hand for a handshake as Bueckers responds, with Mavericks star Kyrie Irving present.

Despite the loss on Friday, Bueckers was the Wings' standout performer. She finished the game with 27 points, three rebounds and six assists as the Wings lost 94-86 to the Fever on home court.

Fans will be excited to see the moment shared between the number one pick of the 2025 WNBA draft and the granddaughter of a sitting US president.

Paige Bueckers heaps praise on teammate Arike Ogunbowale after Wings win

Paige Bueckers was absent as the Dallas Wings won 79-71 at home against the Washington Mystics on Saturday. She took to Instagram to repost clips of teammate Arike Ogunbowale, alongside praise for her performance.

"Holding us down Vet," Bueckers wrote on her Instagram story.

Paige Bueckers hypes up teammate Arike Ogunbowale - Image via Instagram @paigebueckers

Ogunbowale recorded 14 points, two rebounds and three assists. She helped the Wings, who have struggled all season, return to winning ways after their previous defeat to the Indiana Fever.

Bueckers was ruled out of the Saturday game due to a right knee injury. She is averaging 18.4 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 5.8 apg and 1.8 spg per game for the bottom-placed Wings. Additionally, she is shooting 46.1% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc.

