  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Dallas Wings
  • “Had a great time in Dallas”: Kai Trump shares wholesome WNBA moments after Paige Bueckers encounter

“Had a great time in Dallas”: Kai Trump shares wholesome WNBA moments after Paige Bueckers encounter

By Ubong Richard Archibong
Modified Jun 30, 2025 10:46 GMT
Kai Trump shares wholesome WNBA moments after Paige Bueckers encounter
Kai Trump shares wholesome WNBA moments after Paige Bueckers encounter - Images via IMAGN

Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings suffered a defeat to the Indiana Fever. Bueckers impressed in the loss and had time to meet Kai Trump, the eldest grandchild of President Donald Trump, after the game.

Ad

Kai Trump shared her time in Dallas on Instagram on Saturday.

"Had a great time in Dallas," Kai Trump wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

One picture showed her sitting courtside at the College Park Center, Arlington, Texas.

Kai Trump courtside during the Dallas Wings-Indiana Fever game on Friday - Image via Instagram @kaitrumpgolfer
Kai Trump courtside during the Dallas Wings-Indiana Fever game on Friday - Image via Instagram @kaitrumpgolfer

Another picture showed her with a friend and volleyball player, Emma Markin.

Ad
Kai Trump and a friend at the College Park Center - Image via Instagram @kaitrumpgolfer
Kai Trump and a friend at the College Park Center - Image via Instagram @kaitrumpgolfer

Kai Trump also had a heartwarming encounter with Paige Bueckers. She met the former UConn star as she made her way to the locker room. A viral clip on X showed Kai extending her hand for a handshake as Bueckers responds, with Mavericks star Kyrie Irving present.

Ad
Ad

Despite the loss on Friday, Bueckers was the Wings' standout performer. She finished the game with 27 points, three rebounds and six assists as the Wings lost 94-86 to the Fever on home court.

Fans will be excited to see the moment shared between the number one pick of the 2025 WNBA draft and the granddaughter of a sitting US president.

Paige Bueckers heaps praise on teammate Arike Ogunbowale after Wings win

Paige Bueckers was absent as the Dallas Wings won 79-71 at home against the Washington Mystics on Saturday. She took to Instagram to repost clips of teammate Arike Ogunbowale, alongside praise for her performance.

Ad
"Holding us down Vet," Bueckers wrote on her Instagram story.
Paige Bueckers hypes up teammate Arike Ogunbowale - Image via Instagram @paigebueckers
Paige Bueckers hypes up teammate Arike Ogunbowale - Image via Instagram @paigebueckers

Ogunbowale recorded 14 points, two rebounds and three assists. She helped the Wings, who have struggled all season, return to winning ways after their previous defeat to the Indiana Fever.

Bueckers was ruled out of the Saturday game due to a right knee injury. She is averaging 18.4 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 5.8 apg and 1.8 spg per game for the bottom-placed Wings. Additionally, she is shooting 46.1% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc.

About the author
Ubong Richard Archibong

Ubong Richard Archibong

Twitter icon

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications