Hailey Van Lith wearing jersey number of historic bust has fans of Chicago Sky worried about her future 

With the 11th pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft, the Chicago Sky selected TCU star Hailey Van Lith. Fans were excited about this selection in the moment, but one of her recent decisions has some starting to worry.

Van Lith was one of the most notable names in the 2025 class following an impressive college career. She was fresh off a senior campaign where she averaged 17.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists. Van Lith now joins a Sky core that features a pair of prominent frontcourt prospects in Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso.

For Hailey Van Lith, this is a reunion with one of her former college teammates. She and Reese shared the floor together at LSU in 20224 before she opted to depart for TCU.

Gearing up for her pro career, Van Lith has decided what number she'll wear in Chicago. Her choice didn't go over well with the fanbase due to its history.

Chicago Sky fans worry about Hailey Van Lith's jersey number choice

Hailey Van Lith primarily wore No. 10 or No. 11 in college, but that won't be the case in the WNBA. For the Chicago Sky, she's decided to wear the No. 2. The number was last worn by a former top pick, which is why fans are starting to worry.

Prior to Van Lith, Kysre Gondrezick was the last person to don this jersey for the Sky. Chicago rolled the dice on the former No. 4 pick last year, but ended up waiving her after appearing in just five games.

Because of how things went for Gondrezick with this number, Sky fans want Hailey Van Lith to proceed with caution.

Other fans are eager to see her back in No. 11, what she donned at LSU and TCU.

"should've gave her 11 but we move," one fan said.

"kia nurse is gonna have to cough up #11," another fan said.

"we’ll be back at 11 next year twin," said one fan.

With the addition of Van Lith, the Sky now have a guard and two bigs to build around for the future. Given her history with Reese, this core shouldn't take long to start meshing together. Chicago is banking on this as they attempt to get back in the playoff picture next year.

Before getting hurt, Reese was an All-Star and in the Rookie of the Year conversation. Cardoso missed some time last year but showed strong flashes to finish out the 2024 campaign. Now with Van Lith entering the fold, the Sky have all the young talent they need to start climbing the ranks in the WNBA.

