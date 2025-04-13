Hannah Hidalgo delivers mature response to Olivia Miles' shocking TCU move (EXCLUSIVE)

Hannah Hidalgo has broken her silence on Olivia Miles’ shocking move to TCU. Miles was one-half of Notre Dame’s formidable backcourt last season. She made 34 appearances for the team, averaging 15.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.
Together, Hidalgo and Miles led the Fighting Irish to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. Their journey ended after TCU defeated them to head to the Elite Eight. Miles recorded 10 points and three assists in the loss. Hidalgo had 15 points, four rebounds and four steals.
When asked about her reaction to Miles’ decision, Hidalgo speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda’s Mark Medina, had this to say:
“Umm, you know it was her decision. If that’s what she thought the best decision for her was, then that’s best for her. I don’t know what’s best for her. Only she knows what’s best for her. So whatever she has going on, I wish her all the best. But I’m really focused on what me and my teammates have going on right now.”
Hidalgo will deal with a new roster when she returns to Notre Dame for her junior year. Sonia Citron, Maddy Westbeld, Liatu King, and Liza Karlen will leave the team after graduating this year. Furthermore, Miles is with the TCU Horned Frogs, while Kate Koval has pledged herself to LSU.
“It’s a learning process”: Hannah Hidalgo addresses viral social media post from last year
Last summer, things went downhill for Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo after she posted a controversial clip of Candace Owens. The said clip was a video of Owens calling same-sex marriage a sin. Hidalgo’s decision to put this on her Instagram brought her a lot of hate all over social media.
Hidalgo finally acknowledged the post and commented on the situation through her April 5 article for the Players Tribune.
“It’s a learning process," Hidalgo wrote. "Among other things, you have to be intentional about what you post. Which goes double if it’s somebody else you’re amplifying – as opposed to something that comes from your heart, that reflects your character and authentic self. You know the post I’m talking about.
"Learning how to navigate the media in public as a young person is just plain hard. But realizing that I had this new responsibility and that I’d let people down, given the wrong impression, maybe even hurt people I care about – that got me spiraling,"
Hannah Hidalgo finished by saying that she loves all people and believes everyone deserves to exist authentically.