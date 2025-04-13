Hannah Hidalgo has three reasons to return to Notre Dame amid adversity: "Loyalty to my coach" (EXCLUSIVE)

Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo gave three reasons behind her decision to return to the Fighting Irish. Hidalgo is coming off a stellar season, making 32 appearances and recording 23.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. The 20-year-old was also impressive during her rookie year, leading Notre Dame to the ACC Tournament title while winning the ACC Rookie of the Year award.

This season, Hidalgo and Co. held the best record in the ACC standings (16-2), but their season ended earlier than expected. The Fighting Irish made it to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament, where they played TCU. The Horned Frogs defeated Notre Dame on March 29 and eliminated them from the tournament.

Even though the team is facing a lot of adversity, Hannah Hidalgo remains determined to return next season. She gave three reasons explaining her thought process behind this decision, while speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda’s Mark Medina.

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - Albany Regional (Credits: Getty)

“We’re going through a lot of adversity right now,” Hidalgo said. "The big thing was about trusting God. God is going to provide for me. Just knowing that and being rooted in my faith, I know that God has my back.

“It’s also about loyalty. It’s also about being loyal to my coach. She has done so much for me. She has treated me so well. She has been through a lot of ups and downs with me. And she’s been consistent throughout the whole process. She’s given so much to me, and I want to be able to give back to her. I want to be at a program where I’m at for four years.”

As revealed by Hannah Hidalgo, her loyalty to her coach, her desire to be at the same program for four years, and her faith in God led to her decision to return. It’ll be interesting to see what Notre Dame has in store for us next season.

Hannah Hidalgo was a finalist for two national awards this season

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish’s season ended unexpectedly. But despite their disappointing run, Hannah Hidalgo’s stellar performances did not go unnoticed. The 20-year-old was a finalist for the Naismith Trophy (won by UConn's Paige Bueckers) and the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award (won by UCLA's Lauren Betts).

She might've lost this year, but Hidalgo has all the tools needed to be back in this conversation when she kicks off her junior year with Notre Dame next season.

