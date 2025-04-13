Hannah Hidalgo unfazed in her response to Olivia Miles saying "there is no beef" between them (EXCLUSIVE)

Following a strong sophomore campaign at Notre Dame, Hannah Hidalgo finds herself without a top running mate amid Olivia Miles' departure. Despite her seeking a change of scenery, there doesn't seem to be any bad blood between the now-former teammates.

Miles, who was projected to be a top pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, opted to stay in college for one more year. However, she will not be playing for the Fighting Irish anymore. Instead, Miles is entering the transfer portal to suit up for TCU.

While live on social media, Miles addressed questions regarding her relationship with Hannah Hidalgo. She let the world know they are perfectly fine and there aren't any issues following her transfer.

"We are perfectly fine, y'all. There is no beef, there is literally no beef," Miles said.

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda's Mark Media, Hidalgo was asked her thoughts on Miles' addressing where they stand amid her transfer. She felt her clearing the air was good after the narrative that was forming regarding their relationship.

“Umm, it was good for her that she addressed it," Hidalgo said. "However she wanted to address it, it was good for her to address whatever the fan had said.”

Ironically enough, TCU was the team to eliminate Hannah Hidalgo and Notre Dame in the Sweet 16 this year. With their season officially over, the program can begin attempting to restock the talent pool around their rising star.

Hidalgo was one of the top performers in women's college basketball this season, averaging 23.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.7 steals across 32 matchups.

