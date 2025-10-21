"Happy birthday big booty" - Paige Bueckers' teammate Arike Ogunbowale shares reigning ROTY's favorite dance move

Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers celebrated her 24th birthday on Monday. Her Wings teammate, Arike Ogunbowale, teased her during a workout and shared Bueckers' favorite dance move on social media. The WNBA season is over but both players are preparing for Unrivaled this January. In a post on her Instagram stories, Ogunbowale greeted Bueckers a happy birthday. She even called the UConn product a new nickname, &quot;big booty,&quot; and encouraged her to do her favorite dance move. Bueckers obliged and did a short twerk before the video cut off. &quot;Happy birthday big booty,&quot; Ogunbowale wrote. Paige Bueckers dances on her birthday. (Photo: @arike_ogunbowale on IG)Bueckers is coming off an impressive rookie season with the Dallas Wings. She averaged 19.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game. She shot 47.7% from the field, 33.1% from 3-point range and 88.8% from the charity stripe. The Wings star was voted WNBA Rookie of the Year and was named to the All-WNBA Second Team. Paige Bueckers' birthday post missing Azzi FuddOne of the biggest news of the 2025 WNBA season was Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd becoming an official couple during the All-Star Weekend. Bueckers had no choice but to admit it after Fudd accidentally shared her phone case on social media. However, Bueckers seemingly left out Fudd from her birthday post on Instagram. She shared pictures of her incredible year, from winning an NCAA title with UConn to getting drafted to playing in the NBA. The post also had pictures of her families and teammates, but no sign of Fudd anywhere. &quot;God didn’t play at all about year 23. Forever Blessed and highly favored. Thank you God!&quot; Bueckers wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBueckers has been private about her relationship with Fudd. And for those fans worried about their status, Azzi's brother, Jon Fudd, had a birthday post for Paige. Paige Bueckers spends weekend watching Cowboys gameBefore celebrating her 24th birthday on Monday, Paige Bueckers spent Sunday at the AT&amp;T Stadium to watch the Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Redskins game. Bueckers met up with Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who was returning from a month-long injury, before the game. The UConn product also swapped jerseys with Commanders quarterback Jaylen Daniels. They both wore the No. 5 jersey, so the swap made sense despite what some Cowboys fans might think. Bueckers might be a good luck charm for the Cowboys since they defeated the Commanders, 44-22, to improve to 3-3-1 for the season.