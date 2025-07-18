  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • "Hard launch sheeeesh": WNBA fans explode as Paige Bueckers takes major step in relationship with Azzi Fudd at All-Star weekend

"Hard launch sheeeesh": WNBA fans explode as Paige Bueckers takes major step in relationship with Azzi Fudd at All-Star weekend

By Advait Jajodia
Published Jul 18, 2025 04:13 GMT
2025 WNBA Draft - Source: Getty
2025 WNBA Draft - Source: Getty

Owing to their frequent sightings, rumors suggested that Paige Bueckers was in a relationship with her former UConn teammate Azzi Fudd. These speculations increased when Fudd was spotted with a phone case that read “Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend.” Nearly a month after that viral moment, Bueckers has confirmed the relationship.

Ad

At the 2025 WNBA All-Star orange carpet event, Bueckers took part in a “How Well Do You Know Your D1 Girlfriend” segment. She answered a series of questions about her girlfriend before revealing that it was Azzi Fudd.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The video quickly went viral on social media, with fans reacting to the couple’s official “hard launch.”

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Bueckers further expressed her love for Fudd. During another light-hearted interview, she was asked who she'd trust to take a last-second shot with her life on the line. Without hesitation, the Dallas Wings star replied:

“I’m picking Azzi Fudd.”
Ad

Fudd and Bueckers first met at the USA Basketball U16 camp in 2017 before becoming teammates at UConn in 2021. The duo also played a vital role in helping the Huskies clinch a National Championship. While Bueckers averaged 19.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game in the 2024-2025 college basketball season, Fudd recorded 13.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

Paige Bueckers reveals Azzi Fudd had no say in All-Star event outfit

Paige Bueckers sported a stylish look during Thursday’s orange carpet opening of the All-Star Weekend, donning a Marni outfit paired with Prada shoes. During an interaction with the WNBA’s social media team, Bueckers shared that her girlfriend, Azzi Fudd, didn’t contribute to the outfit choice.

Ad
“Not this time. I usually let her stick to the basketball hooping shoes,” Bueckers said.

Earlier, the rookie also spoke about the surreal experience of being part of All-Star Weekend in her debut professional season.

Ad
"Feeling blessed. I'm very thankful to be here. It's just a crazy experience, just living out my childhood dream. So, happy to be here!"

Bueckers’ All-Star schedule is packed. She’s set to compete in both the 3-point contest and the Skills Challenge on Friday, before taking the court as a starter in Saturday’s All-Star Game, representing Team Napheesa Collier.

About the author
Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications