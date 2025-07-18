"Hard launch sheeeesh": WNBA fans explode as Paige Bueckers takes major step in relationship with Azzi Fudd at All-Star weekend

Owing to their frequent sightings, rumors suggested that Paige Bueckers was in a relationship with her former UConn teammate Azzi Fudd. These speculations increased when Fudd was spotted with a phone case that read “Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend.” Nearly a month after that viral moment, Bueckers has confirmed the relationship.

At the 2025 WNBA All-Star orange carpet event, Bueckers took part in a “How Well Do You Know Your D1 Girlfriend” segment. She answered a series of questions about her girlfriend before revealing that it was Azzi Fudd.

The video quickly went viral on social media, with fans reacting to the couple’s official “hard launch.”

KO🔋 @ko_adjepong LINK Hard launch sheeeeeeshhhh

CWS CHAMPS 🏆⚾️ Geaux Tigers 🐯 @stealyoredbull LINK i love how they confirmed it by basically not confirming and just proceeding to act normally

PrettyawesomeCool @Prttyawsmcool LINK Buckets on and off the court

chloe 🪩🎀🫶 @lightsupchloe LINK Me smiling as hard as her right now

Kay @Kay_TonSha LINK Aww they’re so cute 🥹

Josualdo H. @Citydreamr LINK I WATCHED CHEESING 🤣🫶🏽

Bueckers further expressed her love for Fudd. During another light-hearted interview, she was asked who she'd trust to take a last-second shot with her life on the line. Without hesitation, the Dallas Wings star replied:

“I’m picking Azzi Fudd.”

Fudd and Bueckers first met at the USA Basketball U16 camp in 2017 before becoming teammates at UConn in 2021. The duo also played a vital role in helping the Huskies clinch a National Championship. While Bueckers averaged 19.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game in the 2024-2025 college basketball season, Fudd recorded 13.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

Paige Bueckers reveals Azzi Fudd had no say in All-Star event outfit

Paige Bueckers sported a stylish look during Thursday’s orange carpet opening of the All-Star Weekend, donning a Marni outfit paired with Prada shoes. During an interaction with the WNBA’s social media team, Bueckers shared that her girlfriend, Azzi Fudd, didn’t contribute to the outfit choice.

“Not this time. I usually let her stick to the basketball hooping shoes,” Bueckers said.

Earlier, the rookie also spoke about the surreal experience of being part of All-Star Weekend in her debut professional season.

"Feeling blessed. I'm very thankful to be here. It's just a crazy experience, just living out my childhood dream. So, happy to be here!"

Bueckers’ All-Star schedule is packed. She’s set to compete in both the 3-point contest and the Skills Challenge on Friday, before taking the court as a starter in Saturday’s All-Star Game, representing Team Napheesa Collier.

