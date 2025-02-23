"Hard living this life" - Angel Reese highlights emotional struggles of dealing with stardom after Unrivaled success

Angel Reese became one of the biggest stars in women’s basketball after being drafted into the WNBA in the 2024 draft. The Chicago Sky star made history in her first season as a professional and in the new Unrivaled league when she dropped 22 points and 21 rebounds on Friday in the league's first-ever 20-20 game.

Ad

Following her historic performance with the Rose BC, Reese opened up about the emotional challenges of being a superstar:

“It’s so much I can say. But for me, to keep going, it’s hard. It is hard. To live my life isn’t easy. And I don’t want to get emotional, but that’s why I put the work in every day.

Ad

Trending

There are little girls that look up to me. There are the college girls that look up to me. And just being able to be an inspiration every day – that’s why I try to keep going through all the negativity … At 22, it’s hard living this life.”

However, Reese is grateful for her life. She is also thankful for her time with the debuting Unrivaled.

Ad

“I’m grateful. I’m blessed. And being here at Unrivaled has been the best thing for me,” she said.

Reese's resume now includes finishing as runner-up in the Rookie of the Year race, the first rookie to break the double-double and rebounding records, and an All-Star in her first year in the WNBA.

Reese has also graced the cover of lifestyle and fashion magazine Vogue, among other endorsement deals.

Ad

She averaged 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game in her rookie season in the WNBA.

Angel Reese believes she is still learning and growing as a player

Despite the struggles of being a star, Angel Reese believes she is still learning the ropes of being a prominent player as she enters her second year as a pro.

Reese cited her Unrivaled coach Lisa Leslie in her growth as a player as the WNBA remains on its offseason.

Ad

“I’m learning still," she said. "I’m growing. Just being able to be a sponge…I have great coaches here that I listen to and take detail from, and encouragement, and advice from. So, I just think I’m surrounded by great people that put me in the right position.”

After her Unrivaled stint, Reese will return with the Sky for the 2025 season. She will play under coach Tyler Marsh, who was hired after former tactician Teresa Weatherspoon was fired.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback