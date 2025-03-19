"Hard work beats talent": Kate Martin reveals favorite mantra after wrapping up maiden Unrivaled season

Kate Martin could not suit up for Laces BC in the semifinals of the Unrivaled tournament because of a leg injury. She played cheerleader on the sidelines in her team’s 63-57 loss to Rose BC, the eventual champions. Martin continues her rehab before the 2025 WNBA season when she will play for the Golden State Valkyries.

Although still rehabbing, Martin keeps working on her game. When asked about her favorite mantra, the shooting guard responded:

“Hard work beats talent when talent fails to work hard”

Kate Martin’s basketball career captures the mantra she lives by. She played four seasons for the Iowa Hawkeyes as one of the program's best role players. Martin was one of Caitlin Clark’s most reliable teammates in four years with the Hawkeyes.

Money Martin attended the 2024 WNBA draft to support Clark, who went No. 1 to the Indiana Fever. Perhaps the biggest surprise of the event was the Las Vegas Aces getting her with the No. 18 pick, a move that excited basketball fans.

Aces coach Becky Hammon raved about Martin’s maturity and hard work during training camp. The second-rounder showed enough to earn a spot on the roster in the Aces’ quest to win the WNBA championship for the third straight time.

However, the Las Vegas Aces left her unprotected for the expansion draft, a decision the Valkyries took advantage of. Golden State fans greeted Kate Martin’s drafting with excitement. She has not played a game yet for the new team but is already a fan favorite on social media.

Caitlin Clark raved about Kate Martin’s hard work and intangibles

No one in the WNBA knows more about Kate Martin than Caitlin Clark. The best friends played for four seasons in Iowa before landing in the pros.

After the Golden State Valkyries drafted Money Martin, the All-Star point guard had this to say about her former teammate:

"She's one of those people that's not going to care how many points, rebounds or assists she has. She's just going to come in and play as hard as possible and be the best teammate she can be. Those are the type of people you want in your locker room."

Natalie Nakase pushed for the Las Vegas Aces to draft Martin last year. Now that she is the coach of the Valkyries, it was not a surprise he would grab the Laces BC guard from the expansion pool.

