Harmoni Turner cries tears of gratitude in powerful first message after being drafted by the Aces

After being selected with the No. 35 overall pick in the third round of the 2025 WNBA Draft by the Las Vegas Aces on Monday, Harmoni Turner was in tears as she shared a powerful first message of gratitude. When asked to address her fans, Turner thanked both her supporters and doubters before looking up and thanking God.

"Thank you for everybody that believed in me, all the people that doubted me. I'm ready to get to it right on ... Thank you God for everything, thank you for this opportunity, I'm so grateful," Turner said.

The Aces picked Harmoni Turner with their second pick in the draft, making her only the fourth player ever from Harvard to be drafted to the WNBA.

The 5-foot-10 guard led the Harvard Crimson to the best regular season in school history. Turner also led them to the Ivy League Championship last season, helping them to punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2007, and earned the 2025 Ivy League Player of the Year award.

Turner was projected to be a second-round pick in the draft, with ESPN predicting her to be selected 19th overall. The Aces landing her with the 35th pick seems like a steal after they selected Aaliyah Nye with their No. 13 pick.

Aces President Nikki Fargas described the team's draft night as a success.

"She’s a three-level scorer," Fargas said about Turner. "She has the speed, the athleticism and she has the court vision that you want to see in a point guard."

Fargas also noted Turner's "tremendous story," her journey to the WNBA from a history of abuse from her biological mother during her early years.

Harmoni Turner clarifies her unavailability after WNBA Draft

The Las Vegas Aces were reportedly unable to get a hold of Harmoni Turner after she was selected by the team at the 2025 WNBA Draft on Monday. Turner took to X, formerly Twitter, to explain her unavailability, citing that her phone was malfunctioning.

"Guys i’m so sorry! my phone was literally freezing 😩!" Turner tweeted.

In her final collegiate season at Harvard, Harmoni Turner averaged 22.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.8 steals, while shooting 43.5% from the field, including 35.6% from beyond the arc.

The Las Vegas Aces begin their 2025 WNBA season on the road with a preseason game against the Dallas Wings on May 2.

