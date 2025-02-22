"Has me in a chokehold" - DiJonai Carrington gets 100% real on Drake's latest drop

Former Connecticut Suns star DiJonai Carrington shared her thoughts on Drake's new album, "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U," on Friday. The Canadian artist dropped his second collaborative album on Feb. 14 alongside singer-songwriter PartyNextDoor.

"$$$4U has me in a chokehold, someone helpppp😩😩🫠🫠🫠," Carrington wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Carrington's review of the album, which has over 20 songs, showcased the reception the latest drop has garnered despite his rap skirmish with Compton rapper Kendrick Lamar last year. The playlist has amassed over 3.4 million views on YouTube.

Currently, Carrington plays for the Mist Basketball Club in the 3x3 women's basketball league, Unrivaled. Coming off the bench in most instances, Carrington averages 6.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

DiJonai Carrington trolls Kevin Hart in a humorous video from the NBA All-Star game

The revamped NBA All-Star weekend kicked off on Feb. 14 with a new four-team knockout tournament format. NBA and WNBA stars, including DiJonai Carrington, Rickea Jackson and Aaliyah Edwards, attended the event at Oracle Arena.

Carrington and her companions playfully teased emcee Kevin Hart during the festivities. They jokingly highlighted his height in a video posted by the NBA X account.

"The @WNBA women are giving Kevin Hart a tough time," the caption read.

DiJonai later posted another video from her phone trolling Hart.

"Jus got back to the hotel to find this video 😂😂😂😭😭 I love him sm 💀💀💀 thee short king 😩😂,” she wrote.

DiJonai seemed to have a great night. The new All-Star game saw Shaquille O'Neal's team crowned champions, and Stephen Curry won the All-Star MVP award.

