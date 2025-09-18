Has there ever been a co-DPOY in WNBA history? A'ja Wilson splitting Defensive Player honor with Lynx’s forward explored

The WNBA announced Thursday that Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson and Minnesota Lynx forward Alanna Smith are the 2025 co-Defensive Players of the Year. This marks the first time that the award went to two players.Since the league's inaugural season in 1997, the DPOY award has been given out to only one player. Wilson and Smith received 29 votes each from a panel of 72 sportswriters and broadcasters. There was no tiebreaker as the WNBA only collects one first-place vote for the DPOY award. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeattle Storm guard Gabby Williams was second in DPOY voting with nine votes. Phoenix Mercury star Alyssa Thomas received three votes, while Lynx star Napheesa Collier, who won the award in 2024, had two votes.Wilson won the award for the third time in her eight-year career, tying Sheryl Swoopes for the third-highest in WNBA history. Indiana Fever legend Tamika Catchings holds the record for most DPOY wins with five, while Sylvia Fowles won four times.Wilson was previously named DPOY in 2022 and 2023. The Aces star led the league in blocks per game (2.3) and was fourth in steals (1.6).On the other hand, Smith won DPOY for the first time. Smith finished with averages of 1.9 bpg and 1.3 spg and was an integral piece on the league's top-ranked defense. Minnesota led the WNBA with a defensive rating of 97.5 points per 100 possessions.WNBA set to announce seven more regular-season awardsBased on the WNBA's schedule of award announcements, the finalists for the 2025 league MVP will be named on Friday. Many pundits and fans expect a tight race between Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson and Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier.Before the announcement of the MVP on Sunday, the Sixth Player of the Year will be named on Saturday. The winners of the Sportsmanship Award and the Executive of the Year will follow on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.The All-Rookie Team will be revealed on Sept. 29, All-Defensive Teams on Oct. 1 and All-WNBA Teams on Oct. 7.So far, 2025 regular-season award winners include Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers, Coach of the Year Natalie Nakase and Most Improved Player Veronica Burton.