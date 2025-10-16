The WNBA is on a rocky road following its 2025 season, as commissioner Cathy Engelbert had a fallout with players around the league towards the end of the playoffs. Many have since talked about the league's current situation with Engelbert, including WNBA legend Sue Bird's wife Megan Rapinoe. In the Pablo Torre Find Out show on Thursday, Rapinoe pointed out that the players' relationship with Engelbert has become irreparable.&quot;I think with Cathy (Engelbert), if you know, I have to like point to a failure, it's clearly that the trust in the relationship with the players has really broken down,&quot; she said. Rapinoe also said that scathing press conferences from players, such as Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier at the end of the season, were a way for the players to be heard about the league's leadership.&quot;It seems like they feel that they are not being heard, so this is their only lever to pull to get their side of the story out there,&quot; Rapinoe added. Engelbert's 2025 season as commissioner had been marred with numerous issues about the pay gap, problems in officiating, scheduling, and games' physicality, which caused numerous injuries, including Collier's knee.Collier did not play in Game 4 of the WNBA semifinals against the Phoenix Mercury after hurting her knee in a collision with Alyssa Thomas in Game 3, which was deemed a no-call by the referees. The league and players are currently in collective bargaining negotiations, which could define pay structure and address some of the league's problems this season for the foreseeable future. Sue Bird expresses feelings on the league's current situation with Cathy EngelbertSue Bird, who is now a part-owner of the Seattle Storm, has expressed her perspective about the WNBA players' relationship with commissioner Cathy Engelbert.In her “Bird’s Eye View” podcast, Bird believed that change is imminent in the league as the players spoke up on what they felt about the WNBA landscape. “Because I’m in ownership, I’m obviously in a little bit of a unique spot, in that I can’t comment too much, but what I can talk about is history,&quot; she said. &quot;And history has shown that when players use their voice, change happens. And it’s sad to me that it still has to be that order of events,” Bird played 20 years in the WNBA and has been regarded as one of the greatest players the league has ever seen. Currently, the league remains in the middle of negotiations for a collective bargaining agreement for the season.