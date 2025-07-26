  • home icon
  "Haven't seen a player this disgusted with a coach's play": WNBA fans lose it as Paige Bueckers' reaction to Chris Koclanes' drawn play goes viral

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Jul 26, 2025 06:50 GMT
Dallas Wings v Golden State Valkyries - Source: Getty
Dallas Wings v Golden State Valkyries - Source: Getty

On Friday, Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings suffered their 18th loss of the season as they fell to the Golden State Valkyries, 86-76. With less than a minute to go in the game, cameras caught Bueckers putting on an unmistakable look of disappointment as her head coach drew up a play.

In a viral clip posted on X, Bueckers looks both puzzled and exasperated as Chris Koclanes barks out instructions during a timeout with 59.0 seconds left in regulation.

In the ensuing play, Bueckers ended up driving towards the baseline after receiving a back screen from Haley Jones. Strangely enough, the ensuing play did not lead to any Wings players cutting to the paint. With no viable playmaking options, Bueckers kicked the ball out to Jones, who was easily blocked in her driving attempt.

As the Wings absorbed their latest loss, netizens could not help but revisit the frustrated look on Bueckers' face during the Dallas huddle.

"I haven’t seen a player this disgusted with a coach’s play since the Fever under coach Christie Sides drew up a game winning three for Aliyah Boston instead of Caitlin Clark against the Aces last season. Poor Paige," one netizen tweeted.
To Bueckers' credit, she has lived up to the hype of being this year's top overall pick by averaging 18.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game.

On the other hand, the rookie's numbers have not translated into an above-.500 record for the Wings, who have lost five of their last six games. As disappointed as Bueckers was at the conclusion of the Dallas-Golden State game, she will have to recover quickly as the Wings take on the Las Vegas Aces this Sunday.

Paige Bueckers sets another WNBA record amidst loss to Valkyries

Though Bueckers was dealing with a lot of frustration towards the end of the game against the Valkyries, she did give herself a reason to smile amidst the loss.

Thanks to her 17-point, six-assist performance in Friday's game, Bueckers has now become the first player to record 350 points and 100 assists in her WNBA career.

Just like the other milestones that Bueckers has achieved in the 2025 season, this latest record strengthens her case for Rookie of the Year.

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

