"Haven’t seen a player this disgusted with a coach’s play": WNBA fans lose it as Paige Bueckers' reaction to Chris Koclanes' drawn play goes viral

On Friday, Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings suffered their 18th loss of the season as they fell to the Golden State Valkyries, 86-76. With less than a minute to go in the game, cameras caught Bueckers putting on an unmistakable look of disappointment as her head coach drew up a play.In a viral clip posted on X, Bueckers looks both puzzled and exasperated as Chris Koclanes barks out instructions during a timeout with 59.0 seconds left in regulation.In the ensuing play, Bueckers ended up driving towards the baseline after receiving a back screen from Haley Jones. Strangely enough, the ensuing play did not lead to any Wings players cutting to the paint. With no viable playmaking options, Bueckers kicked the ball out to Jones, who was easily blocked in her driving attempt.As the Wings absorbed their latest loss, netizens could not help but revisit the frustrated look on Bueckers' face during the Dallas huddle.&quot;I haven’t seen a player this disgusted with a coach’s play since the Fever under coach Christie Sides drew up a game winning three for Aliyah Boston instead of Caitlin Clark against the Aces last season. Poor Paige,&quot; one netizen tweeted.Andy froemel @FroemelAndyLINKI haven’t seen a player this disgusted with a coach’s play since the Fever under coach Christie Sides drew up a game winning three for Aliyah Boston instead of Caitlin Clark against the Aces last season. Poor Paige.The Unknown Nobel Burner @aangmomovvLINKLmao she’s like wait the ball don’t go to me 🤣River @RiverVgcLINKHow much to bring Geno to Dallas ?Terry Cadely @BulllteeeLINKAny coach with a pony gotta go lmao Goatsnz @Goatszn24LINKWhen you go from a hall of fame coach to a YMCA Coach ᴄʜʀɪꜱᴛoᴘʜᴇʀ ✭ @hbtc23LINKidiot coachTo Bueckers' credit, she has lived up to the hype of being this year's top overall pick by averaging 18.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game.On the other hand, the rookie's numbers have not translated into an above-.500 record for the Wings, who have lost five of their last six games. As disappointed as Bueckers was at the conclusion of the Dallas-Golden State game, she will have to recover quickly as the Wings take on the Las Vegas Aces this Sunday.Paige Bueckers sets another WNBA record amidst loss to ValkyriesThough Bueckers was dealing with a lot of frustration towards the end of the game against the Valkyries, she did give herself a reason to smile amidst the loss.Thanks to her 17-point, six-assist performance in Friday's game, Bueckers has now become the first player to record 350 points and 100 assists in her WNBA career.Just like the other milestones that Bueckers has achieved in the 2025 season, this latest record strengthens her case for Rookie of the Year.