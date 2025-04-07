"He should be up there with LeBron and Jordan" - Sue Bird reacts to Magic star claiming Steph Curry as NBA’s most underrated player

WNBA legend Sue Bird responded to Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs’ comments on Steph Curry during a panel discussion for the NCAA national championship game between the UConn Huskies and South Carolina Gamecocks. Bird was joined on the panel by Suggs and fellow WNBA great Diana Taurasi.

Ad

During the second quarter of the game, Bird brought up a question from X (formerly Twitter) asking Suggs about the most challenging matchup of his NBA career so far. Suggs said Curry was “by far” the toughest opponent he has faced. The Magic guard explained how exhausting it is to chase the Golden State Warriors superstar around the court.

Steph Curry is known for constantly moving without the ball, always trying to create space and launch his signature jumpers. Because of that non-stop activity, Suggs said guarding him is tough.

Ad

Trending

"I'd say Steph (Curry)," Suggs said. "Partly just because of who he is. But the challenging part of chasing him around and having to be engaged off the ball and on the ball. That's hard for me. ... Just who he is, I mean he's Steph. He's shooting from everywhere."

Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi acknowledged Suggs’ response and doubled down on his praise. Taurasi agreed that Curry is a difficult matchup, while Bird went further, stating that Curry’s name should be mentioned alongside LeBron James and Michael Jordan in the conversation for the greatest of all time.

Ad

"(Steph Curry) should be up there with LeBron (James) and (Michael) Jordan," Bird said in response to Suggs.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sue Bird joins basketball legends in Hall of Fame Class of 2025

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame recently announced its Class of 2025. NBA legend Carmelo Anthony leads the class as the first inductee to be announced, followed by fellow NBA great Dwight Howard. On the WNBA side, Sue Bird is among this year’s honorees.

Bird is widely regarded as one of the greatest point guards in WNBA history. She is a four-time WNBA champion, 13-time WNBA All-Star, five-time Olympic gold medalist, and four-time FIBA World Cup gold medalist.

She also holds the WNBA record for most career assists, with 3,234.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Itiel Estudillo Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles. Know More