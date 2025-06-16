“He’s so f***ing solid for Sabrina Ionescu”: Natasha Cloud makes heartfelt revelations about Hroniss Grasu for putting Liberty star on pedestal

Natasha Cloud made a heartfelt revelation about Hroniss Grasu and Sabrina Ionescu’s relationship during a TikTok live on Sunday. Cloud said Grasu travels with the team, comes to the Liberty's practices and supports Ionescu.

“I love Hroniss," she said. "In a lot of ways, it is hard for women who are successful and have their own s*** and I think it’s really hard for men to not try to dim that.

"Hroniss literally comes to our practices, he travels with us, he is just so f***ing solid [for Sabrina Ionescu]. And I absolutely love how the man just puts her up on a pedestal, lets her be great and doesn’t dim her light. So, yes, we love men, that love their women in healthy ways.”

Sabrina Ionescu and Hroniss Grasu tied the knot in March 2024 in California, after getting engaged in January 2023. Multiple WNBA stars and Lakers legend Pau Gasol were spotted at their wedding. The couple has been together since August 2021.

Grasu and Ionescu have shared many moments on the court, including one from the 2024 WNBA Finals. After the Liberty defeated the Lynx to win the WNBA Championship in five games, Ionescu ran up to Grasu and embraced him.

Sabrina Ionescu and Caitlin Clark put on an offensive clinic in the Liberty-Fever game on Saturday

Sabrina Ionescu went toe-to-toe with Caitlin Clark during the Liberty-Sky game on Friday. This was Clark’s first game back from injury after missing five games in a row due to a quadriceps strain. She recorded 32 points, eight rebounds and nine assists as the Fever handed New York their first loss of the season.

Ionescu was stellar, finishing with 34 points, four assists and two rebounds on 11-for-20 shooting.

She is averaging 19.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists while shooting 43.8% this season. The Liberty guard was key in the team’s 9-0 record to start the season.

Despite the loss against Indiana, New York (9-1) is doing fine and is second in the standings, behind only the Minnesota Lynx (10-1). Ionescu & Co. will return Tuesday to take on the Atlanta Dream.

