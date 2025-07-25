  • home icon
"He's very intimidating": Rickea Jackson beams in excitement as she gushes over boyfriend James Pearce Jr.'s firepower as breakout NFL season looms

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Jul 25, 2025 18:10 GMT
Rickea Jackson spoke highly of her boyfriend James Pearce Jr. [Picture Credit: Getty]

Rickea Jackson and Atlanta Falcons' rookie James Pearce Jr. hard-launched their relationship during the NFL draft in April. The couple kept their relationship away from the camera until the right time came for them to reveal it to the world.

Shortly after, Pearce Jr. made a big statement, showing love and appreciation for his WNBA star girlfriend. In May, he said that Rickea Jackson was his favorite athlete growing up. Although the question might have been intended to expect a different answer, Jackson found Pearce Jr.'s statement "cute."

Pearce Jr. also spoke highly about Rickea Jackson's game, saying the LA Sparks' star's game was "fluid, smooth, sound and technical."

In a video published by USA Today, Jackson clarified her boyfriend's comments.

"It was cute that he said that," Jackson said. "People are in the comments taking it the wrong way. They were saying, 'Right now, who's your favorite athlete?' But I love him so much."

She also added that Pearce Jr.'s speed and his cerebral approach towards the game were the best parts of his game.

"I would just have to say the speed that he comes off the edge with. He's very intimidating. He's huge. He's put on some good weight for his position, and his mindset as well. The way that he looks at things, his smartness on the field, it doesn't go unnoticed."
Rickea Jackson left fans confused after hilarious social media post about her relationship

The video of Rickea Jackson sitting beside James Pearce Jr. during his draft announcement went viral on social media. After his name was announced, a happy Jackson was seen rubbing her boyfriend's leg in support.

Although he was showered with hugs and kisses by his family, Pearce Jr. wrapped his hand around the Sparks star.

Shortly after the video went viral on social media, Jackson made a post on X, hilariously saying that it was her doppelganger who was sitting beside James Pearce Jr.

"Sooo I have a doppelganger. Wow," she wrote in the post.
Jackson and Pearce Jr. would have united in Los Angeles if things had played out differently. He was drafted by Atlanta at No. 26, a draft pick that was previously held by the LA Rams.

Both Rickea Jackson and Pearce Jr.'s relationship started when they were student athletes at the University of Tennessee. After playing her first three years for Mississippi State, Jackson played her last two seasons for the Tennessee Lady Volunteers. James Pearce Jr. played three years with Tennessee.

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
