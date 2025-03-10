"He said no": Angel Reese hilariously crushes fans’ dream after his bold marriage proposal

Along with becoming one of the prominent young players in the WNBA, Angel Reese has built up a strong presence online. She recently decided to engage with a fan on social media, resulting in a comical back-and-forth after a bold proposal.

Following her first season in the pros, Reese has been hard at work growing her game and off-court brand. She hosts her own podcast that continues to grow in popularity and is among the many women playing in the first season of Unrivaled.

Over the weekend, a fan commented on one of Angel Reese's TikTok claiming the two were going to get married. This sparked from a reply from the Chicago Sky forward, jokingly acting in shock. Reese then stated the fan would have to ask "someone" about their alleged future wedding, to which the request was denied.

"really ?? you gon have to ask ask someone bout that," Reese first commented. "let me ask real quick"

"he said no"

Her replies imply that Reese might be romantically involved with someone, though there are no confirmed reports she's in a relationship at this time.

Aside from shutting down absurd proposals from fans online, Reese is putting together a strong campaign in Unrivaled. She's helped Rose BC punch their ticket to the postseason, averaging 13.3 points and 12.1 rebounds on the season.

Angel Reese doubles down on comments regarding possible WNBA lockout

On her podcast, Angel Reese covers a variety of topics regarding life and basketball. The former No. 7 pick has caught a lot of heat lately following some comments regarding the WNBA's CBA talks.

Back in December, it was announced that the league was working on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement. With the WNBA continuing to steadily grow in popularity, the expectation is that players will benefit financially from a new deal being worked out.

Last week, Angel Reese and DiJonai Carrington touched on the CBA talks on the Sky star's podcast. During the discussion, Reese relayed what she'd heard in regards to a possible lockout.

"I got to get in the meetings," Reese said. "Becaue I'm hearing if y'all don't give us what we want we sitting out."

These remarks from Reese caught storm on social media, partially because it was taken out of context. Amid all the backlash, she took X (formerly Twitter) Sunday to give her thoughts. Reese's stance hasn't changed and she will not walk back what she said on her podcast.

As of now, there have been no reports of a possible lockout in the 2025 WNBA season. Deciding to sit out, even if it's the best option, would certainly have a negative impact on the league. With the WNBA's steady growth in popularity over the past few years, a lockout would stop all the positive momentum the league has built.

