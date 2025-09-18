"He spared no expense" - Candace Parker puts Chris Brown in the Beyonce and Michael Jackson pantheon after attending Breezy Bowl XX Tour

Three-time WNBA champion Candace Parker was blown away by Chris Brown after attending his Breezy Bowl XX Tour in Los Angeles over the weekend. Parker was so amazed by "C. Breezy" that she put him alongside Beyoncé and Michael Jackson as one of the best performers ever.

On Wednesday's episode of the "Post Moves" podcast with Parker and Aliyah Boston, the two-time WNBA MVP shared the hectic week she had. It started with attending College Gameday at her old stomping grounds in Tennessee. She then watched Brown live at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Sept. 15.

"Went and saw one of the best performers, hands down, ever in Chris Brown," Parker said. "And for those of you that did not see C. Breezy, he spared no expense. I don't know how he dance and sing for three and a half hours. But anyway, I think he's up there with Beyoncé and Michael Jackson. I said it, and Whitney Houston and Adele, I'll put it out there."

Chris Brown is called the King of R&B for a reason, since he's one of the most successful artists in history. Brown's past legal issues have always been highlighted, but he's been praised by fans and peers for his performances. He's a two-time Grammy Award winner and has sold millions of records.

Candace Parker, on the other hand, seemingly had a blast and was blown away by "C. Breezy" enough to name him as a top performer alongside some of the greats like Michael Jackson, Beyoncé, Whitney Houston and Adele.

What's the most memorable moment of Candace Parker's career?

After a brief moment of gushing over Chris Brown, Candace Parker and Aliyah Boston went back to basketball talk. They discussed a variety of topics around the WNBA and answered fan questions. One of the fans asked both players what their most memorable moment on the court was.

Parker picked a couple of moments, with the first one involving her daughter, Lailaa, and comparing it to a scene from the movie "Love & Basketball."

"I would say the most memorable moment of my career would be probably coming back after I had my daughter, Lailaa," Parker said. "Just looking on the sideline and seeing her, and it was just almost like that moment in 'Love & Basketball,' where she looks over at Q, and he's sitting holding their daughter courtside."

The second one was winning her first WNBA championship with the LA Sparks in 2016.

