"Heard all that shipping" - WNBA fans go giddy as Paige Bueckers' former teammate Azzi Fudd wears discreet jewelry with her number

Paige Bueckers is set to make her WNBA debut in a matter of days. However, some fans still cannot let go of her connections to the UConn Huskies — including a piece of jewelry that may or may not be a playful hint by one of her former teammates.

A pic of Azzi Fudd, Bueckers' former backcourt partner at UConn, has gone viral on X precisely because of the necklace that she can be seen wearing. A closer look at the necklace shows that it bears the number 5, which was famously emblazoned on Bueckers' jersey during her playing days with the Huskies:

This pic has gotten fans into a frenzy as they continue to buzz over rumors that Bueckers and Fudd are dating:

"She heard all that shipping and sht she said 'bet,'" one fan tweeted.

"You FBI mfs...omg it's so cute tho," another fan tweeted.

"How the hell did yall even see that," another fan wondered.

"yup her in a tiktok that she probably didn’t know she’d make and her wearing a necklace said all of that mmh," another fan said.

"Got us to zoom in. Ok inspector gadget," another fan quipped.

"Paige can never lose after turning Azzi out bruh. That's a lifetime W," another fan stated.

When Fudd joined the UConn program in 2021, Bueckers had already made a splash as a sensational freshman. The two played alongside each other on the court for three seasons, as Bueckers missed the 2022-23 campaign with a torn ACL.

Perhaps the sweetest of their shared moments on the floor was their national title win last month, which allowed Bueckers to cap off her storied college career as a champion. With Fudd projected to join the WNBA Draft in 2026, fans will be eagerly anticipating the day that she gets to reunite with Bueckers on the hardcourt.

Paige Bueckers likes tweet hinting that Azzi Fudd steals her clothes

Just days ago, Bueckers turned heads on social media when she liked a tweet implying that Fudd was stealing her clothes:

The tweet liked by Bueckers was the offshoot of a thread stemming from two viral pics, in which she and Fudd are wearing the same jacket on two separate occasions.

At this point, fans are having fun just connecting the dots and speculating on the dynamic between Bueckers and Fudd.

