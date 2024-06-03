Heated debate breaks out as Monica McNutt gives Stephen A. Smith a tough pill to swallow on WNBA coverage: "Don't do that"

As the host of one of the biggest sports television shows, "First Take," Stephen A. Smith is among those who have helped give exposure to the WNBA. While talking about one of the hot topics from this weekend, one guest did not hold back on the longtime analyst.

While on "First Take" Monday morning, Stephen A. and Shannon Sharpe had Monica McNutt as a guest. Among the things brought up was the altercation between Chennedy Carter and Caitlin Clark on Saturday.

As the conversation ensued about all the new faces covering the WNBA amid its growing popularity, McNutt was blunt with her thoughts. She called out Stephen A. Smith, saying that he could have been covering the league long before its recent boom.

"Who talks about the WNBA, who talks about women, who talks about women's sports more than First Take?" Smith added into the debate.

"Stephen A. respectfully, with your platform, you could have been doing this three years ago if you wanted to," McNutt said. "You know you're my guy. Don't do that."

The main point that McNutt was trying to convey was that all this new coverage can't be taken away from the women who paved the way for women like Clark. She also stated that Carter's hard foul on the No. 1 pick isn't a good depiction of the league.

Stephen A. Smith reacts to latest hard foul on Caitlin Clark

Before Stephen A. Smith and Monica McNutt got into their big disagreement, the host shared his thoughts on the alleged dirty play. He feels there is a strong resentment towards the Indiana Fever rookie, and it's why she's been the victim of so many hard fouls.

During his rant on "First Take," Stephen A. reflected on why players might have a dislike towards Clark. He thinks it stems from the fact that women in the WNBA have worked tirelessly to grow the game while she created a huge boom almost overnight.

Smith wrapped up by saying that WNBA players should have a change of heart with their attitude towards Clark.

"There are girls, young ladies, in the WNBA who are jealous of Caitlin Clark," Stephen A. Smith said.

"One would think that folks would be smart enough to recognize and appreciate that about Caitlin Clark. Piggyback off of that to their benefit, and praise her and support her for it while competing."

In the play that has taken the WNBA world by storm, Carter is seen yelling explicit words at Clark. She then proceeds to aggressively bump Clark while she is not looking, knocking her to the ground. This was initially called a common foul but was later upgraded following further review by the league office.