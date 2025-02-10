"Her behavior was disgusting": Fans react as A'ja Wilson goes private after past inflammatory tweets resurface

A'ja Wilson has drawn strong emotions from fans throughout her WNBA career. This past weekend, fans were buzzing with reactions as past Tweets supposedly posted by Wilson resurfaced from over a decade ago.

On Sunday, r**e jokes that Wilson allegedly made in 2012 made the rounds on X:

"Blake r**** Pau and he will r*** Marc! #donedeal #angryclipsfan," read the Tweet supposedly posted by Wilson in May 2012.

A few weeks prior to Wilson's LA Clippers-related tweet, she allegedly made another r**e joke in reference to a dismal showing by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Fans minced no words in reacting to these widely circulated Tweets:

"Stop defending the behavior. A’ja Wilson is a piece of shit. Her being young isn’t an excuse. Her behavior was disgusting," one fan said.

"I mean she's best friends with a raging racist and misogynist. I can't be shocked," another fan said.

The latter comment is likely referring to Michael Mcmanus, who has apparently been friends with Wilson since their college days at South Carolina. Going by the handle Ramsfordmaster on X, Mcmanus has developed a reputation for sending problematic Tweets aimed at women.

"All I'm going to say is this is her best friend. AKA Delores, aka Deloris, aka Wheelsfelloff_, the Biggest Harasser of Women in Basketball," one fan said.

Amidst a wave of reactions online, the three-time WNBA MVP made some adjustments to her X account:

"After a series of inflammatory tweets began drawing new attention, A’ja Wilson has gone private—while also starting to delete them," according to the X account The Annie's Room.

A'ja Wilson's decision to go private on X also drew reactions from online users, some of whom were critical even as others spoke in defense of the Las Vegas Aces star:

"Deleting you account over mfs tripping off some decade old type shit is just simply soft af.. come on now bruh," one fan said.

"Tweets from over a decade ago pls breathe," another fan said.

"Get a life. This is absurd they were freakin kids," one fan said.

A'ja Wilson expresses appreciation for fans after the release of her signature shoe

While some fans have been critical of A'ja Wilson after her alleged past Tweets resurfaced, Wilson herself has offered kind words to the fans who were hyped for her Nike signature shoe.

In an interview with Elle.com after the Feb. 3 unveiling of the Nike A'One, Wilson said:

"For me, seeing fans be so excited for my shoe and to really want it was really special," Wilson said. "It's always good to be wanted."

These words from A'ja Wilson will have to satisfy her fans for now, as she has now limited her social media visibility.

