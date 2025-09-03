"Her and Caitlin Clark on the same team?" - WNBA fans stunned after Angel Reese's shocking statement on future with Chicago Sky

Angel Reese has dropped a subtle statement about her uncertain future with the Chicago Sky. On Wednesday, the Chicago Tribune's Julia Poe reported the forward's statement on her team's run.Reese was quite upset with the terrible run her team had this year. She committed to helping the franchise grow, but also sent a warning for the future, if the situation does not improve.&quot;I’m not settling for the same s*** we did this year. We have to get good players. We have to get great players. ... However I can help to get the best here, that’s what I’m going to do this offseason… I’d like to be here for my career, but if things don’t pan out, obviously I might have to move in a different direction and do what’s best for me,&quot; Reese said.NBACentral @TheDunkCentralLINKAngel Reese hints she could potentially leave the Chicago Sky if things don’t pan out in Chicago 😳 &quot;I’m not settling for the same s— we did this year. We have to get good players. We have to get great players. ... However I can help to get the best here, that’s what I’m goingFans swarmed social media after Angel Reese's shocking statement.&quot;Her and Clark on the same team ? 👀&quot; one fan said.𝟐𝟑 👑 @BronWorldLINKHer and Clark on the same team ? 👀&quot;She can demand to be traded to the Indiana Fever. That would be an interesting team,&quot; another fan said.&quot;She teaming up with CC down the line,&quot; another fan said.Some fans were surprised to see Reese talk about leaving in only her sophomore year with the team.&quot;Saying this in year 2 is wild lol,&quot; one fan said.EE @epicethLINKSaying this in year 2 is wild lol&quot;A second year player calling shots like this😭😭😭😭😭😂😂😭😭&quot; another fan said.&quot;Didn't she just get drafted a few years ago? Why she talking like she exhausted from playing 5+yrs or something,&quot; another fan said.This season, the Chicago Sky have had arguably the worst run in their franchise history. They have been eliminated from playoff contention and are in 12th place in the standings with a 9-30 record.Angel Reese takes a subtle jab at the Golden State ValkyriesLater in her interview with Julia Poe, Angel Reese took a subtle dig at the Golden State Valkyries after expressing her frustration with Sky's performance.&quot;Watching Golden State, no offense, but I don't think they're more talented than us on paper,&quot; Reese said. &quot;But they play hard as hell. So starting at the top, we've got to find an identity of what we're doing to be next year and then roll with the punches of what we can get.&quot;The Golden State Valkyries have been one of the most impressive teams this season. They are very close to securing a playoff berth and making their first appearance in the playoffs as an expansion team. They are currently in sixth place in the standings with a 22-18 record.