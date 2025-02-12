'Her dad on the sideline is everything": Angel Reese shouts out $355,000 star with emotional message 

Angel Reese showed her admiration for fellow Unrivaled player Courtney Williams, who secured a spot in the quarterfinals of the league’s 1-on-1 contest on Thursday, edging out Rhyne Howard in a tightly contested 11-9 victory.

Williams had plenty of support on the sidelines, including her father, Donald Williams, a familiar face at Minnesota Lynx games, who enthusiastically cheered her on.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Angel Reese reacted to both Williams’ performance and the energy from her father, writing:

“I love me some courtney williams man! & her dad on the sideline is everything!!”

As soon as Williams sealed the win with a free throw, Donald and the rest of the Williams family rushed to celebrate the moment.

Williams, who will be in the second year of a two-year, $355,000 contract with the Minnesota Lynx this coming WNBA season, advanced to the quarterfinals, where she faced her Lynx teammate and Unrivaled co-founder Napheesa Collier, but fell 12-4.

In the standings, Williams and Collier’s Lunar Owls remain undefeated at 8-0, while Angel Reese’s Rose BC sits at 3-4.

Angel Reese calls Unrivaled a ‘breath of fresh air’

As she gears up for her sophomore WNBA season, Angel Reese is coming off a strong rookie year — despite her Chicago Sky faltering late and missing the playoffs after she suffered a wrist injury.

This offseason, Reese is competing in Unrivaled, a league she described as a game-changer for women’s basketball due to its player-focused approach.

“This is a breath of fresh air,” Reese said (per USA Today). “Like, who doesn’t want to be in Unrivaled?”

She elaborated on the league’s benefits, emphasizing the difference in player treatment compared to other opportunities.

“This is what women deserve, waking up every day and just not having to worry about anything," Reese added. “I come in here. I get breakfast. I get treatment. I can come in and get in the gym anytime. … I just have everything here that I need, and everybody has everything here we need.”

“We get to work out, use the weight room, create new bonds, get massages, use the sauna — it’s all here.”

Unrivaled offers players six-figure salaries, equity in the league and the ability to stay in the U.S. during the offseason — a contrast to the usual path of playing overseas.

The inaugural season of Unrivaled features 36 players and is broadcast on TNT, TruTV and Max.

