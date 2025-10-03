  • home icon
  WNBA fans react to Skylar Diggins beefing on her Instagram stories

"Her ex-husband" - WNBA fans react to Skylar Diggins beefing on her Instagram stories

By Advait Jajodia
Modified Oct 03, 2025 11:20 GMT
Seattle Storm v Las Vegas Aces - Game One - Source: Getty
Seattle Storm v Las Vegas Aces - Game One - Source: Getty

Skylar Diggins is once again in the spotlight on social media, even though the Seattle Storm were eliminated from the 2025 playoffs almost three weeks ago. Fans have kept a close eye on her social media, with her latest post garnering a lot of attention as they try to interpret its meaning.

On Thursday, Diggins shared an Instagram story featuring a clip of staring directly into the camera and saying, “stop playing with me." It was captioned:

“To whom it may concern.”
Credits: Instagram (@skylardiggins)
Credits: Instagram (@skylardiggins)

The post quickly sparked conversation among fans, with many wondering if there was a deeper message behind her words and who she might have been directing the same to.

"Her ex husband 🤣,” @sariuhhhh wrote.
“she's like me when someone is trying to play me,” @shyyyyyshytt23 said.
“idk but WE ARE ON HER SIDE,” @fromhalfcourt_ said.
“That ex husband prolly 😭😭😭 you know divorces be long and messy,” @__Jhaee said.
“Cathy,” @justaWfan1 said.
“Well she did just go through a divorce so,” @burg21 wrote.

It's not clear who Skylar’s message was meant for. But it's understandable why many fans have assumed that she was taking a shot at her ex-husband, Daniel Smith.

The two first met during their time at the University of Notre Dame, with their relationship beginning in 2014. They tied the knot in 2017, but things eventually fell apart.

They separated on Nov. 1, 2024, with the marriage described as “irretrievably broken.” In March this year, Diggins filed for divorce in King County Superior Court in Washington state.

Skylar Diggins confirms return to Unrivaled

On Monday, Unrivaled revealed the first group of players set to compete in the second season of its 3x3 league.

The first name announced was Skylar Diggins, who joined the Unrivaled player pool for the 2026 season during the unveiling on Sept. 29.

“SKYLAR DIGGINS IS UNRIVALED ✅,” Unrivaled captioned their X post.

Diggins previously played with the Lunar Owls BC in the inaugural season, putting up impressive numbers, averaging 17.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

She led the Lunar Owls to finish first in the regular season with a 13-1 record. Despite their nearly flawless run, their season ended in disappointment, with a narrow 73-70 loss to Vinyl BC in the semifinals.

About the author
Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

Edited by Bhargav
